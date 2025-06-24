Okuma America Corporation Awarded 2025 Supplier Of The Year By American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
Okuma American Corporation and AAM have partnered together for over a decade. Mr. King reflected on the partnership, sharing, "It's been an honor to work with the AAM team and our distributor, Gosiger, to achieve the goals that we have set over the years. Throughout the course of our partnership, we've reduced costs and have made better parts, more efficiently."
About Okuma America Corporation
Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, marketing, engineering, and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading manufacturer of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls, and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles, and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls that drive each machine tool's functionality. In 2014, Okuma launched the Okuma App Store , a centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools and automation systems today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .
