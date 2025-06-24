AI Certs® Announces 90% Off On AI+ Educatortm And AI+ Marketingtm Certifications To Accelerate Global AI Skilling

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI CERTs, a global leader in vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications, has rolled out an unmissable offer: a massive 90% discount on its two flagship certification programs-AI+ EducatorTM and AI+ MarketingTM .This limited-time offer, valid till June 30, 2025, is part of AI CERTs' ongoing mission to democratize AI literacy and upskill professionals for the realities of a rapidly evolving, tech-forward world.Designed for teachers, academic coordinators, and education technology specialists, the AI+ EducatorTM certification empowers educators to responsibly integrate AI tools into the learning experience. With modules covering AI-augmented lesson planning, ethical classroom use, personalized learning, and student assessment, the course offers a hands-on, non-technical pathway to bring AI into everyday teaching practice.Learners can opt for a self-paced format or join an instructor-led session. Upon clearing a 90-minute proctored exam, they receive a globally recognized certification and a blockchain-authenticated badge.Meanwhile, the AI+ MarketingTM certification is tailored This program is tailored for mid-to-senior level marketing professionals, digital strategists, CRM specialists, business leaders, and even fresh graduates aiming to fast-track into AI-powered marketing roles. It is also ideal for those seeking to integrate AI into campaign optimization, personalization, SEO, customer insight, and multichannel executions.Offered in flexible learning formats, the program concludes with an exam that validates both strategic thinking and technical fluency, awarding a globally respected credential.As AI becomes the backbone of both education and sales functions, this bold initiative from AI CERTsensures professionals are not left behind-they're launched ahead. With this 90% offer, the cost of transformation is no longer a barrier but an invitation.With these latest offers, AI CERTs reinforces its commitment to democratizing AI literacy, empowering professionals across sectors to lead responsibly in a tech-driven future.For more information or to enroll, visit: certifications

Chintan Dave

AI CERTs

+ 1646-429-0343

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.