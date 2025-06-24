Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: USD 30.7 Billion Revenue By 2034, Claims AMR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Outdoor Sports Apparel Market - By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "outdoor sports apparel market " was valued at $14.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $30.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034.Outdoor sports apparel refers to specialized clothing designed for various outdoor activities, such as hiking, running, cycling, and camping. Outdoor sports apparel is engineered for performance and comfort, incorporating advanced materials that offer features such as moisture-wicking, insulation, breathability, and weather resistance. It includes garments such as jackets, shirts, pants, and footwear that enhance the user experience by providing protection from environmental elements while allowing freedom of movement. The design often combines functionality with durability to meet the demands of active outdoor activities.Download Sample Copy Of Report@The increase in popularity of athleisure trends significantly boosted market demand for outdoor sports apparel industry by merging active wear with everyday fashion. As consumers increasingly embraced casual, comfortable styles suitable for both athletic and leisure activities, outdoor sports apparel gained popularity beyond traditional athletic settings. The shift allowed apparel designed for performance and durability to become part of everyday wardrobes, driving demand for versatile pieces that offered both style and functionality.Brands responded by creating collections that catered to fashion-conscious consumers while maintaining technical features such as moisture-wicking and stretchability, which led to increase in Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Size. The athleisure trend also tapped into the growing focus on health and wellness, as individuals sought apparel that supported active lifestyles without sacrificing comfort. The versatility and adaptability of athleisure wear expanded its appeal to a broader audience, fueling market growth and prompting manufacturers to innovate and diversify their offerings to capture this Outdoor Sports Apparel Industry.Send Me Enquire@The outdoor sports apparel market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into top wear, bottom wear, and others. By end user, it is categorized into men, women, and kids. The market is categorized on the basis of distribution channel into retail stores, supermarkets, brand outlets, discount stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By end user, the men segment was the largest segment in the global outdoor sports apparel market in 2023. Men often engage in a wide range of outdoor activities, including hiking, running, and cycling, which drives demand for specialized outdoor sports apparel designed for performance and comfort. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on fitness and health within male demographics further boosts apparel usage. In addition, the rise of outdoor sports as a lifestyle choice, along with targeted marketing and endorsements by male athletes, has enhanced the appeal of sportswear. The broad variety of styles and functionalities available also meets diverse preferences and activity requirements, which has helped drive the growth of this segment in recent years.Region wise, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2023. A strong focus on health and fitness among consumers has driven the popularity of outdoor activities such as hiking, running, and cycling. The diverse climate conditions in the region necessitate outdoor sports apparel that offers performance and protection. Moreover, the growing trend of outdoor sports and adventure tourism, along with the prevalence of fitness-focused lifestyles, further boosts outdoor sports apparel market demand. Furthermore, the marketing efforts and endorsements by popular athletes and outdoor enthusiasts also contribute to increased consumer interest and sales in the region.LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @Key findings of the studyBy product type, the top wear segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2023.By end user, the men segment held the highest market share in 2023.By distribution channel, the discount store segment held the highest market share in 2023.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023.Trending Reports:Waterless Cosmetic Market:Bamboo Toothbrush Market:

