Modular Power & Data Launches New Safer Remote Power Panels For Data Centers And Critical Infrastructure

MPD's new Remote Power Panels are engineered to meet the power challenges of mission-critical environments with a scalable, modular architecture that ensures easy integration and long-term adaptability. Key features and differentiators include:



Modular Design: Fully customizable configurations to accommodate varying power requirements, from 400A to 3000A and up to 600V (50/60Hz), ensuring scalability and flexibility for high-demand data center applications.

Compact and Efficient: Designed for quick installation and long-term reliability, these space-saving durable enclosures make deployment faster and easier-without sacrificing performance.

Industry Compliant: The RPPs are listed to UL891, and the enclosures are listed to UL50/50E with Type 1 and Type 3R available. Seismic evaluation is available upon request.

Versatile Configurations: Choose from single or dual cabinet options, circuit breaker or main lug inputs, two neutral ratings, surge protection, and a variety of branch circuit breaker options to meet your exact electrical distribution needs.

Smart Monitoring Capabilities: Revenue-grade energy monitoring provides visibility down to the branch circuit level, enabling efficiency-driven decisions and cost savings.

Enhanced Safety: In collaboration with Grace Technologies, MPD's RPPs incorporate the innovative ChekVolt ®, a UL-61010-listed Permanent Electrical Safety Device (PESD) that allows for multi-meter compatible absence-of-voltage testing and provides LED voltage presence indication without opening enclosure doors. This integration supports faster Lockout/Tagout (LOTO) procedures, minimizes arc flash risk, and ensures compliance with NFPA 70E, saving maintenance teams up to 40 minutes per procedure. Real-Time Thermal Monitoring: Optional GraceSenseTM Hot Spot Monitor (HSM) provides continuous temperature monitoring with up to 18 monitoring points, aligning with NFPA 70B's continuous thermal monitoring standards and enabling predictive maintenance to prevent equipment failures and reduce downtime.

Meeting Critical Customer Needs

MPD's Remote Power Panels are purpose-built to meet the growing need for reliable, safe, and efficient power distribution in data centers, where uptime and operational efficiency are paramount. These RPPs cater to customers requiring:



Scalability: Modular configurations support rapid deployment and expansion, ideal for hyperscale data centers and edge computing facilities.

Energy Efficiency: Optimized power distribution reduces energy consumption, aligning with sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.

Superior Safety: The integration of ChekVolt® minimizes arc flash and shock hazards, ensuring compliance with NFPA 70E standards and reducing OSHA-cited LOTO violations. Predictive Maintenance: Real-time thermal monitoring with GraceSenceTM prevents unplanned outages, optimizes savings cost, and boosts operational reliability.

Proudly Made in the USA

Manufactured in our state-of-the-art facilities, MPD's RPPs exemplify American engineering at its finest. Our commitment to domestic manufacturing ensures rapid delivery, superior quality control, and continued investment in the local economy.

About Modular Power & Data

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Modular Power & Data (MPD) is a premier manufacturer of power distribution solutions. Specializing in switchboards, panelboards, and now Remote Power Panels, MPD delivers innovative and reliable solutions for data centers, industrial, and commercial applications. All products are built and tested in accordance with applicable NEMA, ANSI, and IEEE standards, and UL-listed to ensure safety and performance. With a focus on best-in-class lead times, quality, and customization, MPD is your trusted partner for power distribution and integration projects. Learn more at .

Contact Us for More Information

To learn more about MPD's Remote Power Panels or to request a quote, contact our team at:

[email protected]

(608) 850-9005

SOURCE Modular Power & Data