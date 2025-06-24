Seaside, FL Vacation Rental Company Offers Special Promotion For Seeing Red Wine Festival

SEASIDE, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Homeowner's Collection, Seaside, Florida's premier vacation rental agency, is offering an exclusive "Seeing Red Sip & Stay" promotion for guests attending the annual Seeing Red Wine Festival, scheduled for November 6–9, 2025. This limited-time offer includes a 20% discount on both festival tickets and vacation cottage rentals when guests book through Homeowner's Collection.

To take advantage of the promotion, guests must book their stay by July 31, 2025, for travel dates between November 3 and November 14, 2025. Reservations must be made by phone by calling 855-411-1557 and requesting the "Sip & Stay" special. This offer is not available through online booking platforms.

Now in its 32nd year, the Seeing Red Wine Festival is one of the country's premier fall wine events, featuring more than 130 wines from around the world, gourmet tastings from local and regional chefs, and live entertainment throughout the town of Seaside. Events take place in the community's scenic venues, including the Lyceum Lawn, Central Square, and the Seaside Amphitheater.

Guests booking with Homeowner's Collection enjoy the largest selection of vacation rentals in Seaside, with over 200 carefully curated cottages, homes, and beachside retreats.

Seaside is a charming, master-planned beach town known for its pastel cottages, walkable layout, white-sand beaches, lively town square, gourmet eateries, and vibrant arts scene.

Guests staying in Seaside cottages also enjoy exclusive access to the town's private beach - the largest private beach in northwest Florida - providing a truly serene and spacious coastal experience just steps from their door. Each property offers convenient access to festival venues and local attractions within this picturesque community.

The "Sip & Stay" promotion provides an ideal opportunity for wine lovers to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere of Seaside while enjoying significant savings on both accommodations and event access.

For more information visit the "Sip & Stay" promotion page at

To book a stay, call Homeowner's Collection at 855-411-1557 and mention the "Sip & Stay" promotion.

SOURCE Homeowner's Collection

