Suppliers Partnership For The Environment And MEMA Center For Sustainability Release Resources To Advance Supplier Sustainability Progress And Reporting Efficiency

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP), in collaboration with the MEMA Center for Sustainability, has released a new set of educational resources to help automotive suppliers improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their environmental sustainability reporting and engagement efforts.

The release of these resources builds on the previously announced collaboration between SP and MEMA to reduce the burden of sustainability reporting across the automotive value chain and promote shared approaches to supplier sustainability engagement.

Developed through SP's Impact Steering Committee-comprised of sustainability leaders from major automakers and Tier 1 suppliers, many of whom also serve on the MEMA Sustainability Council-the resources are designed to help suppliers meet the rising expectations around sustainability disclosure and performance. The materials offer practical tools and guidance for responding to data requests and cascading those requests to their own suppliers.

"These new resources are one step in a broader effort to identify options to further streamline supplier sustainability engagement and reduce reporting burdens, especially for small and medium-sized companies with limited internal resources," said Kellen Mahoney, executive director, Suppliers Partnership for the Environment. "By providing industry-developed templates and frameworks, we aim to help suppliers more easily navigate growing sustainability expectations and take meaningful steps toward environmental improvement."

"As sustainability expectations continue to evolve, it's essential that we equip vehicle suppliers with tools that are both practical and aligned across the industry," said John Chalifoux, chief sustainability officer, MEMA Center for Sustainability. "Through our collaboration with Suppliers Partnership for the Environment, we're helping reduce the burden of sustainability reporting and enabling suppliers to focus their limited resources on actions that drive measurable progress."

The newly released materials include summaries of key sustainability reporting frameworks and industry reporting expectations, customizable internal education tools, voluntary reporting templates and curated links to third-party resources that support action in key environmental areas. Together, they offer a centralized hub to help suppliers navigate the current reporting landscape, strengthen internal alignment and engage their own suppliers in sustainability efforts.

These voluntary resources are intended to complement existing customer-specific processes. All materials were developed and reviewed by representatives from major North American OEMs and suppliers participating in SP's Impact Steering Committee with the goal of promoting efficiency and reducing waste in supplier sustainability reporting efforts.

These resources are freely available and may be downloaded at

The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) provides a forum for global automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to work together toward a shared vision of an automotive industry with positive environmental impact. Learn more at supplierpartnership.

MEMA - The Vehicle Suppliers Association has been advancing the needs of automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers since 1904. The MEMA Center for Sustainability is a network of original equipment and aftermarket suppliers united by the common goal of creating a more sustainable future. With a mission to serve MEMA members wherever they are on their sustainability journey, our collaborative community helps members comply and build advantage as they assess and respond to the needs of their customers and other stakeholders.

