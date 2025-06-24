LVMH: Share Transactions Disclosure
| Analysts and investors
Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 27 21
| Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
|
MEDIA CONTACTS
| France
Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+ 33 1 44 82 46 05
| France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens / + 33 6 79 11 49 71
| Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991
| UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
| US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810
| China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+ 44 772 212 6562
+ 86 21 80 36 04 48
Attachment
-
Share Transactions Disclosure- June 16th to June 20th 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment