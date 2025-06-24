Fastbots Launches Multi-LLM Testing Tool To Help Businesses Easily Fine-Tune AI Chatbots

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastBots.ai, the SaaS platform helping businesses create powerful AI chatbots in minutes, has released a new feature that allows users to test up toside-by-side - making it faster and easier to find the ideal model for brand tone, accuracy, and customer intent.









The feature, now live for all FastBots users, enables chatbot owners to compare responses from OpenAI, Google Gemini, and Anthropic Claude models within a single interface. This empowers users to refine their chatbot's performance based on their exact use case - whether it's handling support queries, qualifying leads, or providing detailed product info.

“Most business owners aren't sure which AI model is right for them,” said Jason West, CEO of FastBots.“Some models are more creative, others are more precise - and that difference matters when you're automating conversations with your customers. This new tool removes the guesswork and lets you choose what works best for your brand.”

Until now, selecting the right model often required trial and error or developer support. With FastBots' new testing area, users can interact with their chatbot and instantly see how each model would respond - all while keeping the same knowledgebase and prompt settings.

Test 4 AI models at once in a clean side-by-side view

Keep your chatbot data, training prompts, and knowledgebase intact

See which model gives the best brand-aligned tone and accuracy Switch models instantly without changing chatbot setup

This is the latest in a string of updates aimed at giving users more control and flexibility over how their chatbot performs. Earlier this month, FastBots also introduced live chat handover , enhanced lead form triggers, and faster response speeds.

The multi-LLM testing feature is now available to users on all plans.

FastBots helps businesses create powerful AI chatbots trained on their own content - including websites, documents, and custom prompts - without writing any code. With integrations for WhatsApp, Facebook, and Slack, FastBots makes customer support, sales, and lead generation seamless.

