Fastbots Launches Multi-LLM Testing Tool To Help Businesses Easily Fine-Tune AI Chatbots
LLM Testing Area
The feature, now live for all FastBots users, enables chatbot owners to compare responses from OpenAI, Google Gemini, and Anthropic Claude models within a single interface. This empowers users to refine their chatbot's performance based on their exact use case - whether it's handling support queries, qualifying leads, or providing detailed product info.
“Most business owners aren't sure which AI model is right for them,” said Jason West, CEO of FastBots.“Some models are more creative, others are more precise - and that difference matters when you're automating conversations with your customers. This new tool removes the guesswork and lets you choose what works best for your brand.”
Until now, selecting the right model often required trial and error or developer support. With FastBots' new testing area, users can interact with their chatbot and instantly see how each model would respond - all while keeping the same knowledgebase and prompt settings.
Key Features:
- Test 4 AI models at once in a clean side-by-side view Keep your chatbot data, training prompts, and knowledgebase intact See which model gives the best brand-aligned tone and accuracy Switch models instantly without changing chatbot setup
This is the latest in a string of updates aimed at giving users more control and flexibility over how their chatbot performs. Earlier this month, FastBots also introduced live chat handover , enhanced lead form triggers, and faster response speeds.
The multi-LLM testing feature is now available to users on all plans.
About
FastBots helps businesses create powerful AI chatbots trained on their own content - including websites, documents, and custom prompts - without writing any code. With integrations for WhatsApp, Facebook, and Slack, FastBots makes customer support, sales, and lead generation seamless.
Visit to learn more or test the feature.
Set Custom Prompts For Each LLM
Press inquiries
FastBots
Jason West
...
71-75 Shelton Street
Covent Garden
London
WC2H 9JQ
A video accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment