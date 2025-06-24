Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 25 - 2025


2025-06-24 12:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from June 16th to June 20th 2025

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market
(MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/06/2025 FR0010259150 140 103,60 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/06/2025 FR0010259150 221 103,50 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/06/2025 FR0010259150 500 103,55 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/06/2025 FR0010259150 3 719 103,48669 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/06/2025 FR0010259150 519 102,96647 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/06/2025 FR0010259150 1 500 102,99827 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/06/2025 FR0010259150 434 102,95069 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/06/2025 FR0010259150 3 842 103,05877 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/06/2025 FR0010259150 400 101,70 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/06/2025 FR0010259150 1 300 101,78462 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/06/2025 FR0010259150 500 101,74 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/06/2025 FR0010259150 5 079 101,71372 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/06/2025 FR0010259150 3 894 101,11746 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/06/2025 FR0010259150 8 042 101,46176 XPAR
TOTAL 30 090 102,1193

Attachment

  • EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 25_2025

MENAFN24062025004107003653ID1109717466

