GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Solid Half-Year Income In A Period Of Significant Growth Investments
|In €M - At 30 th April (6 months)
|2025
|2024
|Difference
|Var.
|Turnover
|233.3
|220.6
|12.7
|+5.7%
|Purchases & External Expenses
|(77.0)
|(72.6)
|(4.3)
|+5.9%
|Taxes & Duties
|(10.5)
|(10.2)
|(0.3)
|+2.8%
|Employees Expenses
|(83.9)
|(90.6)
|6.7
|-7.4%
|Depreciation, amortisation & impairment of fixed assets
|(29.5)
|(25.2)
|(4.3)
|+17.0%
|Other current, income & current operating expenses
|(8.2)
|(6.5)
|(1.7)
|+26.0%
|Current Operating Income
|24.3
|15.5
|(8.8)
|+56.9%
|Other non-current income & operating expenses
|(0.5)
|(1.0)
|0.5
|-
|Gain (loss) on the sale of consolidated expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Impairment of non-current assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-current Operating Income
|(0.5)
|(1.0)
|0.5
|-
|Operating Income
|23.8
|14.5
|9.3
|+64.4%
|Financial Income
|(4.1)
|(1.0)
|(3.0)
|-
|Income before tax
|19.7
|13.4
|6.3
|+46.9%
|Corporate Income
|(6.2)
|(5.6)
|(0.6)
|-
|CVAE Taxes
|(0.4)
|(0.4)
|-
|-
|Income after Tax
|13.1
|7.4
|5.7
|+77.6%
|Shares in earnings of equity-accounted associates
|(0.4)
|(0.2)
|(0.2)
|-
|Total Net Income
|12.6
|7.1
|5.5
|+77.2%
|o/w Group' share
|12.6
|5.1
|7.5
|EBITDA (*)
|55.3
|41.0
|14.4
|+35.1%
|Margin EBITDA / Turnover
|23.7%
|18.6%
|+5.1 pt
(*) considering the application of IFRS 16 which has the automatic effect of improving EBITDA by € 9.5 M in H1 2025 and by € 7.6 M in H1 2024.
Taxes and Duties represent an expense of € 10.5 M compared to € 10.2 M in the first half of 2024.
After maintaining in recent fiscal years the cautious position adopted as of 31st October 2021, due to certain uncertainties regarding the treatment of aids related to social security contributions received during the Covid health crisis, Groupe Partouche has adjusted its liabilities and reduced them by € 12.2 M as of 31st March 2025, thereby increasing its EBITDA and Current Operating Income by the same amount (under“personnel expenses” in the consolidated income statement). Excluding this effect, EBITDA stands at € 43.1 M (18.5% of revenue), up € 2.2 M (+5.3%) compared to the previous year.
The increase in depreciation and amortization on fixed assets, up +17.0% to € 29.5 M, reflects the robust investment program in the Group's establishments as well as the acquisitions of the building avenue de la Grande Armée and of the casino Cannes 50 Croisette.
Other current operating income and expenses represent a net expense of - € 8.2 M compared to - € 6.5 M in the first half of 2024.
Operating income stands at € 23.8 M compared to € 14.5 M in HY 2024 and income before tax at € 19.7 M compared to € 13.4 M in HY 2024.
The consolidated net income for the half-year is a profit of € 12.6 M compared to € 7.1 M as at 30th April 2024, of which the Group's share is a profit of € 12.6 M compared to € 5.1 M on 30th of April 2024.
Balance Sheet
Total net assets as of 30 th April 2025 represent € 942.2 M compared to € 845.1 M as of 31 st October 2024 . The noteworthy changes over the period are as follows:
- an increase in non-current assets of € 92.4 M, mainly due to the net rise in property, plant and equipment of € 89.6 M, notably including the acquisition of the building avenue de la Grande Armée for € 68.1 M (including work-in-progress and considering the down payment made in the previous year), the recognition of a right-of-use asset related to the amendment of the real estate lease contract of casino Meyrin in Switzerland under IFRS 16 in connection with renovation works (€ 11.2 M), the IFRS 16 recognition of Casino Cannes 50 Croisette's lease following its inclusion in the consolidation scope (€ 11.8 M), and the volume of ongoing capital expenditures (in particular in the casinos of La Tour-de-Salvagny (€ 4.1 M), Cotonou (€ 1.7 M) and Vichy (€ 1.5 M); a decrease in current assets of € 2.3 M, mainly due to consumption of cash of € 7.3 M offset by an increase in the items "customers and other debtors" of € 3.2 M and“other current assets” of € 2.2 M; reclassification of € 7.0 M under IFRS 5 to“assets held for sale,” corresponding to the real estate asset that housed the Hotel 3.14 then the Casino 3.14 in Cannes, for which the sale agreement is expected to be signed shortly.
On the liabilities side, shareholders' equity, including minority interests, went from € 365.0 M on 31st October 2024 to € 370.0 M on 30th April 2025, including a profit for the period of € 12.6 M.
The financial debt on 30th April 2025, increased by € 84.0 M (current & non-current shares) compared to 31st October 2024, taking into account:
- The arrangement of new bank loans for + € 80.4 M including € 60.0 M for the financing of the acquisition of the builduing avenue de la Grande Armée, € 10.0 M drawn from the revolving credit facility, and various renovation-related financings; The repayment of bank borrowings totaling -€13.5 M, including the two quarterly installments of the syndicated loan paid on 31st January and 30th April 2025, amounting to -€ 5.4 M; as well as flows related to lease contracts accounted for under IFRS 16.
Financial structure – Summary of net debt
The Group's financial structure can be assessed using the following table (constructed in accordance with the terms of the syndicated loan agreement, based on the former IAS 17 standards, excluding IFRS 16).
|In €M
|30/04/25
|31/10/24
|30/04/24
|Equity
|370.0
|365.0
|367.3
|EBITDA *
|72.5
|60.0
|61.9
|Gross Debt
|247.4
|185.5
|171.0
|Cash less gaming levies
|75.3
|81.4
|89.8
|Net Debt
|172.0
|104.1
|81.2
|Ratio Net Debt / Equity ((( gearing )))
|0.5x
|0.3x
|0.2x
|Ratio Net Debt / Consolidated EBITDA ((( leverage )))**
|2.4x
|1.7x
|1.3x
(*) The consolidated EBITDA used to determine the“leverage” is calculated over a rolling 12-months period, according to the old IAS 17 standard (that is to say before application of IFRS 16).
(**) The gross deb includes bank borrowings, bond loans, and finance leases accounted for under the former IAS 17 standard (excluding other leases accounted for under IFRS 16), accrued interest, other borrowings and financial liabilities, bank loans, and financial instruments.
Glossary
The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).
The ((Gross Gaming Revenue)) after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.
Turnover excluding NGR, includes all non-gaming activities i.e. catering, hotels, shows ticketing, spas, etc.
“Current Operating Income” COI includes all the expenses and income directly related to the Group's activities to the extent that these elements are recurrent, usual in the operating cycle or that they result from specific events or decisions pertaining to the Group's activities.
The "Non-Current Operating Income" (NCOI) includes all non-current and unusual events of the operating cycle: it therefore includes the depreciation of fixed assets (Impairments), the result from the sale of consolidated investments, the result from the sale of asset, other miscellaneous non-current operating income and expenses not related to the usual operating cycle.
Consolidated EBITDA is made up of the balance of income and expenses of the current operating income, excluding depreciation (allocations and reversals) and provisions (allocations and reversals) linked to the Group' business activity included in the current operating income but excluded from Ebitda due to their non-recurring nature.
Gearing is the ratio of net debt to equity.
(( Leverage )) is the ratio of net debt to EBITDA.
1 Cf Q2 2025 turnover press release, published on 10 June 2025 and available on groupe.partouche.com/Finance.
Attachment
-
Half-year results H1 2025
