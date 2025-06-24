The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm, Joins Valley-Wide Inclusivity Initiative

By completing the CAC process, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage contributes to Greater Palm Springs' Certified Autism DestinationTM status

- Shannon Gilbert, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage has achieved designation as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC). Guest-facing staff at the resort completed autism-specific training to enhance their understanding of best practices and skills to welcome, include and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive guests. IBCCES also conducted an on-site review to provide additional recommendations and create sensory guides for the resort.

"At The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, we are deeply committed to creating meaningful and inclusive experiences for every guest. Partnering with IBCCES to become a Certified Autism CenterTM reflects that commitment in action,” says Shannon Gilbert, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage.“This certification empowers our Ladies and Gentlemen with the knowledge and tools to better understand and serve individuals with sensory sensitivities while embracing neurodiversity. It's not just a designation - it's a reflection of our values and our dedication to thoughtful, personalized hospitality for all."

“IBCCES is proud to designate The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage as a Certified Autism CenterTM, highlighting their commitment to welcoming and including every guest, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“By earning this certification, the resort joins a network of organizations worldwide who are creating welcoming and supportive environments for autistic, sensory-sensitive and neurodiverse individuals. We look forward to seeing the continued impact this training and certification will have on the Greater Palm Springs community and every guest who visits.”

In addition to staff completing autism and sensory training, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage ensures a consistent approach to property activations, sound levels, and creating authentic connections to best accommodate every guest.

By completing the CAC process, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage joins a wider movement initiated by Visit Greater Palm Springs, which designated Greater Palm Springs as a Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD). The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

###

About The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage

The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage is a luxury desert retreat perched over the Palm Springs valley. The 260-room resort offers the perfect blend of mid-century touches with the subtle, muted tones of the surrounding desert environment. The resort captures the spirit of the area in everything from its design to special guest programs and amenities. Included in the resort are two pools, a Ritz Kids program, organized outdoor recreation programming and the 28,000 square foot Ritz-Carlton Spa and fitness center with 15 treatment rooms and a Spa Boutique. The resort also offers two signature dining experiences including The Edge Steakhouse and State Fare Bar & Kitchen. The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage also offers more than 30,000 square feet of outdoor and indoor function space.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and CertifiedAutismCenter – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



