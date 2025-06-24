Attention Travelers: Sovány Sparkling Water Lands At Boston Logan International Airport

Now Available at Berkshire Farms Market – The Refreshment of Summer Travel

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sovány , the premium organic sparkling water brand known for its vibrant flavor and clean ingredients, is now available for travelers passing through Boston Logan International Airport. Sovány can be found in Terminal A and Terminal B at Berkshire Farms Market offering a better-for-you beverage to brighten every leg of the journey.Made with real USDA organic fruit juice and crisp carbonation, Sovány contains no added sugars or artificial ingredients. Whether en route to a beach getaway or returning from a business trip, Sovány is the ultimate carry-on companion for those who prioritize wellness and great taste.“We are excited to meet travelers at Logan with a beverage that is as clean as it is delicious-something that makes the airport experience a little brighter,” said Marcella Fodor, Founder and CEO of Sovány.Sovány is available in three refreshing flavors-Green Apple, Tangerine, and Raspberry-bringing a welcome addition to airport beverage offerings.To learn more, visitAbout Sovány BeverageSovány is an elevated sparkling water made with real, organic fruits. Founded by health-conscious entrepreneur Marcella Fodor, Sovány beverages are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and with no added sugars. Sovány is currently available in three flavors including Green Apple, Raspberry and Tangerine. Sovány is a WBENC certified woman-owned company. Visit and follow @drinksovany on Instagram and TikTok.

