Makers Nutrition Wins 2025 Mindful Award For Private Label Gummies

The Mindful Awards program honors companies and products that prioritize transparency, quality, innovation, and a commitment to better health. This year, Makers Nutrition's private label gummies stood out for their exceptional taste, clean-label ingredients, and formulation flexibility that allows brands to quickly bring trending, high-demand wellness products to market.

"Our team works tirelessly to deliver supplement solutions that exceed expectations, and we're honored to receive this recognition," said Jason Provenzano, Founder and CEO of Makers Nutrition. "Private label gummies are one of the most in-demand formats, and we've made it our mission to provide partners with the highest-quality options, from mood support to immune health and beyond."

Known for industry-leading lead times, award-winning customer service, and GMP-compliant facilities, Makers Nutrition continues to raise the bar for full-service supplement manufacturing. Whether clients choose a stock gummy formula or create a custom blend, they receive the same dedication to excellence that this Mindful Award represents.



About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards .

About Makers Nutrition

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.

