AFA's Doolittle Leadership Center Now On GSA Schedule

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Development Workshops from AFA's Doolittle Leadership Center (DLC) are now listed on the General Services Administration (GSA), making their practical skills training available to more military members and government civilians.

The Doolittle Leadership Center workshops use a skills package called "Lead, Develop, Care," a hands-on approach for developing practical leadership skills in any environment. The center's work is part of the non-profit Air & Space Forces Association's education program, which also includes science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programming and college scholarships.

"Getting our Leaders Development Workshops on the GSA Schedule ensures our programs are readily available to anyone in government," said DLC Director Dr. Patrick Donley. "Our programming is applicable to everyone, providing practical skills as useful to young military leaders as they are to experienced leaders in civilian agencies."

DLC includes its Lead Develop Care workshops for up to 30 individuals at a time. DLC has trained over 2000 Airmen, Guardians, and civilians since the workshop series was launched in the summer of 2024.

AFA is listed on the GSA Schedule under multiple offerings, including the Doolittle Leadership Center's workshops and the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies research and policy analysis programs.

For more information about the GSA schedule listing or these programs, visit here or contact Patrick Donley at [email protected] .

About the Doolittle Leadership Center

AFA's Doolittle Leadership Center's mission is "Building Better Leaders." In the spirit of AFA's founding President, Gen. Jimmy Doolittle, the DLC delivers leadership-training courses, workshops, and resources to Air Force, Space Force, and aerospace industry leaders around the world. Using the Lead Develop Care model, the DLC equips cadets, enlisted leaders, officers, and industry professionals with a leadership framework to improve organizational, operational, and individual success. The DLC also organizes the "Senior Mentorship for Junior Leaders" workshop series that connects senior military leaders to the next generation of leaders.

About Air & Space Forces Association

The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for investment and support for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, and for supporting Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on air and space power. With more than 120,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.

SOURCE Air & Space Forces Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED