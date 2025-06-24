Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKB 38 0215


2025-06-24 11:46:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 20. June, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 28 1115 RIKB 38 0215
ISIN IS0000028249 IS0000037265
Additional issuance (nominal) 275,000,000 102,000,000
Settlement date 06/25/2025 06/25/2025
Total outstanding (nominal) 124,037,301,519 31,113,000,000

