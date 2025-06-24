Pruitthealth Certified As A Great Place To Work®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honored for Fourth Consecutive Year

NORCROSS, Ga., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, PruittHealth, a leader in the Southeast for post-acute care and senior services, is officially certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2025. This prestigious recognition reflects direct feedback among the organization's employee partners, reflecting high levels of trust, pride and satisfaction in the workplace.

With more than 185 locations, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, hospice, and home health offices stretching throughout Georgia and across the Southeast, PruittHealth remains committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care.

“I am excited to share our organization has received the nationally acclaimed Great Place to Work distinction. We are only able to achieve this certification because of our employee partners' positive feedback and dedication to our mission and our patients,” said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.“Being named to this prestigious list showcases our team members' pride in their work to deliver high-quality care.”

The Great Place to Work certification is the globally recognized standard in employer recognition, earned through anonymous employee survey data and rigorous criteria. The majority of PruittHealth employees surveyed said their work is more than“just a job” and feel they can make a difference in their roles.

Founded in 1969, PruittHealth provides an expansive network of post-acute health care and senior services, offering skilled nursing and senior living services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, veteran care, therapy, pharmacy and infusion services. Based in Georgia, the organization's 15,000 employee partners serve approximately 26,000 patients daily in more than 185 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information about their commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com .

PruittHealth: Family Makes Us Stronger Employee Partners Consider PruittHealth a Great Place to Work

