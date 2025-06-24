403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eimskip: Updated Financial Calendar
|Second quarter 2025
|26 August 2025
|Third quarter 2025
|11 November 2025
|Management Financial Report Q4/FY 2025
|3 February 2026
|Fourth quarter 2025, Consolidated Financial Statements & sustainability report
|3 March 2026
|Annual General Meeting 2026
|26 March 2026
Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing.
Please note that dates are subject to change.
For further information please contact Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations via ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment