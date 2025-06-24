Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eimskip: Updated Financial Calendar


2025-06-24 11:46:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eimskip's Financial Calendar has been altered and the publication of Q3 results moved to 11 November 2025.

Other dates remain the same.

Second quarter 2025 26 August 2025
Third quarter 2025 11 November 2025
Management Financial Report Q4/FY 2025 3 February 2026
Fourth quarter 2025, Consolidated Financial Statements & sustainability report 3 March 2026
Annual General Meeting 2026 26 March 2026





Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

For further information please contact Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations via


