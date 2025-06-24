HORNE Community Foundation Gives Back To Four Non-Profits

$100,000 in total giving benefits organizations from Mississippi to Pennsylvania

RIDGELAND, Miss., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HORNE, a professional services firm, announced its support of four charities in Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Fueled by the HORNE Community Foundation, the 2025 second-quarter Seasons of Giving campaign recipients will all receive donations to fund their specific missions, with $100,000 given in total.

The organizations support everything from veteran reintegration and disaster recovery to speech and hearing education to community rebuilding.

The second-quarter recipients include:

Alabama Veteran: This Birmingham, Ala.-based non-profit exists to help veterans find purpose in their lives after service. It stands ready to guide every veteran in Alabama with access and direction to a wide range of resources so they can connect with other veterans, engage in volunteer activities and navigate their next mission in civilian life.Bear Trail Project: The Bear Trail Project exists to restore devastated areas and minister love to those affected. It is a ministry of Fairview Christian Fellowship , a local PCA congregation in Fairview, North Carolina. Through financial partnerships, local contractors in their network will be funded to rebuild roads, repair battered waterways, clear debris and restore hope and safety to their community.Magnolia Speech School: Magnolia Speech School, based in Madison, Miss., creates a community for language and hearing-challenged children and their families where they are empowered socially, emotionally and intellectually to reach their full potential through listening and spoken language.Mennonite Disaster Service: Based in Lititz, Penn., MDS recruits, organizes and empowers volunteers to repair and rebuild the homes of those impacted by disasters in the United States and Canada. By responding with Christian love to serve people who would not otherwise have the means to recover, their goal is to restore hope and bring people home.

"At HORNE, supporting our communities isn't just a value, it's part of who we are," said CEO and Managing Partner Rusty Butcher. "This quarter's Seasons of Giving recipients reflect our commitment to making a difference, from helping veterans and rebuilding communities to advancing education and disaster recovery. With team members and clients nationwide, we're proud to stand alongside these impactful organizations."

HORNE's partners established the HORNE Community Foundation in 2021 to provide financial support to the areas where team members live and serve. During quarterly Seasons of Giving campaigns, HORNE team members nominate non-profit organizations of their choice to receive funding.

About HORNE. HORNE is a professional services firm founded on a cornerstone of public accounting. Our 1,500+ team members serve clients in 50 states with more than 30 office and project locations nationwide, including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. HORNE provides anticipatory advice and solutions to find opportunity in change. HORNE .

SOURCE HORNE

