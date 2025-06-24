Dream Exchange Hosts Exclusive Investor Event At New Chicago Offices
"We were honored to welcome our valued investors and their guests to our new home in Chicago," said Joe Cecala. "This event underscored our dedication to fostering an economic environment where merit is rewarded, and every deserving enterprise has an equal opportunity to thrive."
The event was held at 200 W. Madison, the building in which Dream Exchange's new offices are located, situated in the Loop, the heart of Chicago's business district.
Dream Exchange continues to lead efforts in opening markets to a broader range of participants, ensuring all enterprises, regardless of size or background, have the chance to succeed.
About Dream Exchange
The Dream Exchange's Form 1 Application has been formally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and notice was given to the investing public for public comment. While the period for public comment has technically expired, Dream Exchange stands ready, willing and able to answer all questions from the public as well as the SEC. When approved, it will become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. Dream Exchange is currently in the process of preparing its operations for when it receives approval. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.
