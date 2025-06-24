Allspice.Io, Hardware Development Platform, Raises $15M Series A Round To Launch AI Agent And Scale New Enterprise Functionality For Electrical Engineering Teams

The round will be leveraged to scale enterprise customer features, support, and open its AllSpice AI Agent out of private beta, for hardware design validation.

"From autonomous vehicles to rockets, electronics teams are tackling some of the world's most ambitious innovations. Bringing those to life requires modern, AI-powered tools that enable teams to ship with confidence," said Valentina Ratner, Co-Founder & CEO.

AllSpice's core focus is on automating the tedious, repetitive tasks that slow teams down-so engineers can spend more time designing and innovating.

"By significantly building out our Gen AI capabilities, largely leveraged by the fact that we understand these design files so well, you can transform this data to present extremely impactful decisions for hardware engineering teams," stated Kyle Dumont, Co-Founder & CTO.

From schematics to layouts, AllSpice gives electrical engineering teams a shared workspace to collaborate, catch errors early, and bring high-quality products to life. With structured design data and built-in AI tools, engineers can confidently review changes, automate checks, and maintain a clear record of every decision through every stage of development.

"In a high-precision field like hardware, accuracy matters. AllSpice's AI tools are built to assist, not override, the engineers' judgment while using them," continued Ratner.

AllSpice AI Agent enhances hardware design reviews. Electrical Engineers can:



Analyze designs for errors and opportunities Achieve higher quality, improved reliability, and first-pass success

Example cases include:







Misconfigured component pins



Swapped TX/RX



Missing coupling capacitors



Component derating End of Life or suggested alternates

This also enables engineers to:



Automate document generation Generate essential assets to gain confidence and efficiency

Example use cases include:







Power tables



Spec sheet summaries Theory of operation documentation

To learn more about AllSpice AI Agent's private beta, visit

About AllSpice

AllSpice serves as a home base for hardware teams.

Hardware Engineers, PCB Designers, and Electrical Engineers are the primary users of the AllSpice platform. Additionally, other teams and third parties that work in parallel to these counterparts, including Firmware Engineers, Software Engineers, Contract Manufacturers, and Procurement Departments, also collaborate on the platform.

Customers range from startups to Fortune 500s across aerospace, robotics, defense, instrumentation, consumer electronics, mass transportation, autonomous vehicles, medical devices, industrial machinery, and automotive industries.

Contacts:

Press & Sales Inquiries

Valentina Ratner

Co-Founder & CEO. AllSpice

[email protected]

Product Inquiries

Kyle Dumont

Co-Founder & CTO, AllSpice

[email protected]

Press & Business Development Inquiries

Robert Byrne

Founding GTM - Director of Marketing, AllSpice

[email protected]

General

[email protected]

