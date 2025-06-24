Allspice.Io, Hardware Development Platform, Raises $15M Series A Round To Launch AI Agent And Scale New Enterprise Functionality For Electrical Engineering Teams
The round will be leveraged to scale enterprise customer features, support, and open its AllSpice AI Agent out of private beta, for hardware design validation.
"From autonomous vehicles to rockets, electronics teams are tackling some of the world's most ambitious innovations. Bringing those to life requires modern, AI-powered tools that enable teams to ship with confidence," said Valentina Ratner, Co-Founder & CEO.
AllSpice's core focus is on automating the tedious, repetitive tasks that slow teams down-so engineers can spend more time designing and innovating.
"By significantly building out our Gen AI capabilities, largely leveraged by the fact that we understand these design files so well, you can transform this data to present extremely impactful decisions for hardware engineering teams," stated Kyle Dumont, Co-Founder & CTO.
From schematics to layouts, AllSpice gives electrical engineering teams a shared workspace to collaborate, catch errors early, and bring high-quality products to life. With structured design data and built-in AI tools, engineers can confidently review changes, automate checks, and maintain a clear record of every decision through every stage of development.
"In a high-precision field like hardware, accuracy matters. AllSpice's AI tools are built to assist, not override, the engineers' judgment while using them," continued Ratner.
AllSpice AI Agent enhances hardware design reviews. Electrical Engineers can:
-
Analyze designs for errors and opportunities
Achieve higher quality, improved reliability, and first-pass success
Example cases include:
-
Misconfigured component pins
Swapped TX/RX
Missing coupling capacitors
Component derating
End of Life or suggested alternates
This also enables engineers to:
-
Automate document generation
Generate essential assets to gain confidence and efficiency
Example use cases include:
-
Power tables
Spec sheet summaries
Theory of operation documentation
To learn more about AllSpice AI Agent's private beta, visit
About AllSpice
AllSpice serves as a home base for hardware teams.
Hardware Engineers, PCB Designers, and Electrical Engineers are the primary users of the AllSpice platform. Additionally, other teams and third parties that work in parallel to these counterparts, including Firmware Engineers, Software Engineers, Contract Manufacturers, and Procurement Departments, also collaborate on the platform.
Customers range from startups to Fortune 500s across aerospace, robotics, defense, instrumentation, consumer electronics, mass transportation, autonomous vehicles, medical devices, industrial machinery, and automotive industries.
Contacts:
Press & Sales Inquiries
Valentina Ratner
Co-Founder & CEO. AllSpice
[email protected]
Product Inquiries
Kyle Dumont
Co-Founder & CTO, AllSpice
[email protected]
Press & Business Development Inquiries
Robert Byrne
Founding GTM - Director of Marketing, AllSpice
[email protected]
General
[email protected]
SOURCE AllSpice
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment