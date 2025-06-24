Foresters Financial And Odyssey Teams Surprise Arlington Children With 100 New Bikes At Volunteer Event

Foresters Financial President and CEO, Matt Berman builds a child's bike (CNW Group/The Independent Order of Foresters)

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - On Saturday, June 21, the ballroom at the Loews Arlington Hotel was filled with purpose, partnership and pure joy as Foresters FinancialTM (Foresters), the global life insurer empowering its members to do more good, teamed up with Odyssey Teams to build and donate 100 brand-new bicycles for local children in need.

The Life CyclesTM program, developed by Odyssey Teams, is a globally recognized initiative that has delivered over 23,000 bicycles to children worldwide. It's designed to reinforce teamwork, communication and purpose while connecting participants to the heart of community impact.

What began as a powerful team-building exercise ended in heartfelt connection, as children from John R. Good Elementary and Iglesia Fuente de Vida entered the ballroom to receive their surprise gifts, complete with helmets and locks.

"As our members assembled bikes for these incredible kids, we weren't just putting together wheels and handlebars. We were building confidence, freedom and moments of pure childhood joy. The spark in their eyes when they saw their new bikes reminded us all why we do this work: because financial strength means nothing without human connection," said Matt Berman, President and CEO, Foresters Financial.

"We believe transformation doesn't end when the event does, it begins there. These bikes represent more than mobility for the children; they symbolize hope, freedom, and the belief that someone cares. For the Foresters members, the experience plants something deeper: a renewed sense of purpose, a reminder that leadership is about service, and that the most meaningful returns come from giving. The lessons they carry forward, empathy, connection and the power of small acts, will ripple through their lives and communities long after the last bike is built and donated," said Bill John, President and CEO, Odyssey Teams.

The event took place during Foresters International Assembly and Leadership Development Conference, where approximately 500 member leaders came together to bring Foresters purpose to life. This volunteer activity reinforced the belief that financial services can and extend beyond business to help families and communities thrive.

As a fraternal benefit society, Foresters offers members the unique opportunity to nominate themselves for Branch Councillor roles. These member leaders help shape the organization by supporting the election of the board of directors and championing important causes in their local communities.

To learn more about Foresters Financial visit foresters.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

For over 150 years, Foresters has been helping families protect their financial future. But we don't stop there. As a purpose-driven organization, we empower our members with opportunities to enhance their health, support their local communities and champion the causes they care about most. We provide life insurance in the US and Canada, as well as life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, while partnering with our members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

Since 1874, we've been steadfast community builders. Today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. This commitment drives us to offer meaningful lifelong benefits1, such as Foresters CareTM grants that unite communities, Competitive Scholarships2 to nurture future leaders and more initiatives designed to create a world where good thrives. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 24 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

About Odyssey Teams

For over 30 years, Odyssey Teams has been building world-class leaders and teams through purpose-driven experiences. In 2000, they pioneered the Life CyclesTM program, the first charitable team-building experience of its kind where corporate teams builds bicycles for children in need. More than just teambuilding, Life CyclesTM introduced a transformative model of building individuals together through real products for real customers, sparking authentic collaboration, customer-centricity and community impact. This innovation became a cornerstone in the evolution of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In 2008, Odyssey expanded its impact with the creation of Build-a-Hand®, a global initiative that has delivered more than 70,000 prosthetic hands to amputees in over 90 countries. By teaching complex problem-solving, empathy and team alignment through hands-on service, Odyssey continues to push the boundaries of experiential learning.

Today, Odyssey Teams offers powerful in-person, hybrid and virtual events, as well as DIY kits designed to strengthen individuals, unite teams and change lives. Their expert facilitators help bring company culture to life while connecting employees to purpose and each other in meaningful, lasting ways.