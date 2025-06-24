John Mcneil Studio Launches Integrated Media Offering, Naming Sirha Hakk As Head Of Media

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New media capability enhances JMS' full-service approach for modern B2B brands

BERKELEY, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John McNeil Studio (JMS), the leading B2B creative agency behind brands like Commvault, BMC, Palo Alto Networks, and Google, has appointed Sirha Hakk as its first-ever Head of Media. In this newly created role, Hakk joins the agency's leadership team, partnering closely with Chief Creative Officer Gerald Lewis and Head of Strategy Sonia Minden. Her addition marks the official launch of JMS Media , a new integrated capability that unifies creative, strategy, and media under one roof.









This strategic expansion underscores JMS's commitment to delivering bold, end-to-end brand solutions while preparing for future growth, leveraging emerging technologies and embracing AI.

“We believe strategy, creative, and media have become increasingly inseparable in delivering true differentiation and impact in today's saturated, programmatic landscape. Reintegrating media into the creative process is no longer optional, it's essential,” said John McNeil, Founder and CEO.“Marketers need seamlessly integrated strategies, and clients are seeking collaborative, exceptional talent to deliver-we have that in Sirha. She deeply understands the intersection of brand storytelling, data, and media execution. With her expertise across diverse audiences, from Gen Z to C-suite decision-makers, she brings an innovative, modern media perspective that's a game changer for JMS.”

Hakk brings a wealth of experience from roles at Microsoft and Performics (Publicis Groupe), where she led media strategy for clients across B2B, telecom, and financial services. At JMS, she will build and lead the JMS Media practice, ensuring every idea is not only resonant, but also powerfully delivered to the right audience.

JMS Media offers clients a nimble, insight-driven approach that works in close collaboration across strategy and creative. The new practice eliminates the need for outsourcing, delivering a unified view of campaign performance through the lens of strategic media planning.

“We're building a new model that brings media thinking into the heart of creative and strategy,” said Hakk.“JMS has a history of inspiring work, and I'm excited to collaborate with accomplished talents like Gerald and Sonia to push what's possible for our clients.”

Founded in 2009, John McNeil Studio pioneered the studio model to meet the demands of modern marketing. Today, JMS is the leading B2B creative studio with services spanning brand strategy, creative, production, experiential design, sales enablement, and now, media. Everything we do is grounded in the belief that every moment is a chance to build a brand.

