Travel Retail Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Market Rebounds As International Travel Recovers, Pushing Luxury Sales Upwards
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$83.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$234.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Avolta Lagardere Travel Retail LVMH (DFS Group Ltd) Dufry AG King Power International Group DAA (Aer Rianta International) China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Heinemann SE & Co. KG Lotte Duty Free Shilla Duty-Free
Travel Retail Market Segmentation By Product Type
- Wine and Spirit Electronics Luxury Goods Food Confectionery Tobacco Other Products
By Channel
- Cruise Lines Border Down Town and Hotel Shops Railway Stations Other Channels
By End Users
- Youth (18-30 years old) Middle-aged (31-59 years old) The Elder (60+ years old)
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Travel Retail Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment