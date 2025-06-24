Inventprise Announces Breakthrough In COVID-19 Conjugate Vaccine Study Published In Vaccine Journal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDMOND, Wash., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventprise, a clinical stage vaccine invention company, today announced the publication of a landmark preclinical study in Vaccine Journal (Vol. 54, April 30, 2025, Article 126988) showcasing the potential of its novel bivalent SARS-CoV-2 conjugate vaccine to provide broad and durable protection against evolving COVID-19 variants.

The 18-month study, initiated in 2022 and completed in late 2023, leveraged Inventprise's proprietary linker protein conjugation technology platform. This advanced technology is designed to enhance vaccine immunogenicity by stimulating both arms of the immune system: B-cell (antibody-mediated) and T-cell (cellular) immunity.

“We are excited to share these results, which highlight the power of conjugate vaccine platforms, not just for COVID-19, but potentially for a wide range of infectious diseases,” said Ivan Olave, VP of Viral Vaccines, Inventprise.

A New Frontier in COVID-19 Immunization

Unlike the widely used mRNA vaccines that primarily induce short-term antibody responses, Inventprise's conjugate vaccine is designed to trigger robust and lasting immunity. By conjugating a detoxified diphtheria-derived carrier protein (rCRM197) to the SARS-CoV-2 Beta and Delta strain surface protein-expressed in Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells-the vaccine successfully elicited strong immune responses in preclinical models.

Key findings include:



Broad neutralizing antibody responses across up to five SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Evidence of both humoral and cellular immune activation, including memory T-cell formation. Theoretical potential for longer-lasting protection-reducing or eliminating the need for booster shots.



While the lasting effects of immunity were not fully confirmed within the study's timeframe, the data suggest that the conjugate approach could address limitations in the duration of protection of current mRNA-based vaccine strategies.

Implications for Global Health Equity

Protein conjugate vaccines, which are already in use for diseases like Haemophilus influenzae and pneumococcus, are known for their safety, scalability, and durability. Inventprise's platform extends these advantages to COVID-19, and potentially other pathogens that require long-lasting immunity.

“This platform represents a sustainable path forward for equitable immunization, especially in settings where cold-chain requirements and booster logistics remain major hurdles,” added Inventprise CEO Yves Leurquin.

Next Steps & Call for Collaboration

Inventprise is actively exploring funding and partnership opportunities to advance research on these ground-breaking findings and further define the duration of protection and possible future applications. Inventprise currently has other lead vaccine candidates in clinical trial, including its 25-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine for adults and infants, and its IVT GBS-06 Hexavalent Group B Streptococcal Vaccine.

About Inventprise

Inventprise is a clinical-stage vaccine invention company based in Redmond, Washington, with a presence in Europe. Founded in 2012 by Dr. Subhash Kapre, the company develops high-valency vaccines to protect against global infectious diseases. Leveraging advanced R&D, state-of-the-art manufacturing, and proprietary PEG linker conjugation technology, Inventprise's pipeline includes IVT PCV- 25, its lead 25-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, and candidates targeting Group B Streptococcus, Shigella, Klebsiella, and RSV. The company aims to deliver widely available, effective vaccines globally, including to low- and middle-income countries. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Inventprise, Inc. Michelle Campbell Communication Lead ... +1 425-708-8699