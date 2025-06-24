Lapsafe® Team Helps Pot Over 1,000 Trees In Support Of Time4trees Reforestation Initiative

Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions

Time4Trees, Dartford, Kent.

1,025 native trees

Hands-on contribution brings sustainability commitment to life

UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LapSafe, the UK's leading provider of smart locker and intelligent charging solutions, has taken its carbon-offsetting pledge from promise to action. As part of its ongoing partnership with Time4Trees , members of the LapSafeteam recently spent the day at Atlas Park, Dartford, where they helped pot 1,025 native trees destined for UK reforestation sites.This hands-on contribution builds on LapSafe's earlier announcement to plant a tree for every product sold from 1st January 2025 and reflects the company's strong commitment to a more sustainable, net-zero future.“Seeing the initiative in action really brought home the impact we can make as a business,” said Denise Crouch, Director of Marketing at LapSafe.“Helping to pot over a thousand trees as a team wasn't just rewarding-it reinforced our belief that sustainability is about real-world action, not just pledges. Every product we sell now contributes to that mission.”In addition to getting their hands dirty, the LapSafeteam toured the Time4Trees site to see first-hand how previously damaged and underused land, such as former landfills, can be transformed into thriving native woodland. These restored spaces not only help capture carbon but also support UK biodiversity and improve local ecosystems.Time4Trees, powered by land restoration experts Land Logical and M&M Environmental, aims to plant resilient native forests across the UK. Their long-term vision aligns closely with LapSafe's commitment to energy efficiency, sustainable design, and helping customers reduce their environmental impact.A Long-Term Commitment to the EnvironmentThe potting day is just one part of LapSafe's broader sustainability initiative. With every smart locker tower, charging trolley or vending unit sold, LapSafeis directly supporting reforestation efforts across the UK.This programme compliments the company's existing environmental measures, including energy-saving smart charging, automated power management, and eco-friendly design-all of which help reduce emissions and operational waste for customers.LapSafewill continue to share progress updates throughout the year, as thousands more trees are planted through its partnership with Time4Trees.About LapSafeLapSafeis the original inventor of the laptop charging trolley and a trusted name in smart locker technology. With over 25 years of innovation, LapSafesupports sectors including education, healthcare, emergency services, retail, and industry with secure, efficient, and sustainable storage and charging solutions. All products are designed and manufactured in the UK, with a strong focus on safety, customer experience, and environmental responsibility.About Time4TreesTime4Trees is a UK-based reforestation initiative led by Land Logical and M&M Environmental. The organisation focuses on restoring land through sustainable forest creation, contributing to biodiversity, air quality, and long-term carbon reduction. By planting trees in urban and rural England, Time4Trees enables businesses and individuals to make a measurable difference in the fight against climate change.

