Balfour Capital Welcomes Sneha Banerjee As Investment Advisor

- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire HathawayYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Sneha Banerjee as Strategic Investment Advisor.With over 12 years of experience in media, philanthropy, digital content, and stakeholder relations, Sneha is a celebrated voice in strategic brand storytelling and social impact engagement.Her prior roles span with organizations such as Dailyhunt (Lead - Content Partnerships, MENA), North American equity markets correspondent at Reuters, Investment Management at a Media Philanthropic fund and startup & venture capital correspondent for India at Entrepreneur Media, amongst others. She has crafted narratives for India's leading CSR programs, women-centric content platforms, and digital outreach initiatives across India and Global South.“Great firms are built not just on performance, but on purpose and narrative,” said Steve Alain Lawrence.“Sneha brings authenticity, clarity, and reach to Balfour's institutional voice.”She will support BCG's global messaging, philanthropic engagement, and brand positioning across emerging markets.About Balfour Capital Group:Balfour Capital Group is a globally oriented investment firm providing customized financial solutions to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. With a reputation for precision, performance, and partnership, BCG offers a comprehensive range of asset management and advisory services, supported by a growing team of skilled professionals operating across key global financial centers.

