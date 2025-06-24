Nine Operatives Of Dhanbad Gangster Prince Khan Arrested, Paraded Through City Streets

MENAFN - IANS) Dhanbad, June 24 (IANS) In a major crackdown, Jharkhand Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested nine close aides of notorious gangster Prince Khan -- the mastermind behind a wide network of extortion and organised crime in Dhanbad coalfield, officials said.

Prince Khan is currently absconding and is believed to be operating from Dubai.

The arrests were made from different areas in Dhanbad under the Mahuda, Bank More, and Barwadda police stations in Dhanbad.

The police recovered five illegal firearms, 24 live cartridges, four motorcycles, and six mobile phones from the accused.

Dhanbad SSP Prabhat Kumar, addressing a press conference on Tuesday evening, confirmed the arrests. He said the gang was actively involved in multiple criminal activities, including extortion and targeted killings, under the remote command of Prince Khan.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Sahil and Peer Mohammad (West Singhbhum); Ajay Kandyang (East Singhbhum); Bablu Kandyang and Pintu Lohar (Seraikela-Kharsawan); Mohammad Sarwar and Tanveer Alam (Dhanbad, Bank More area); and Saif Ali alias Munna Khan (Bhuli police station area, Dhanbad)

According to the SSP, two of the arrested have confessed to their involvement in the murder of Shahabuddin, which took place in Dhanbad city last year. The SIT has also obtained vital leads about businessmen in the city who were targets of extortion by Prince Khan's operatives.

Based on the initial interrogation, police are now forming a dedicated investigation team to further probe the gang's operations and track down their wider network.

The arrested criminals were paraded by police near Randhir Verma Chowk in central Dhanbad. A large crowd gathered to witness the public shaming of the accused.

Prince Khan, the most wanted gangster in Jharkhand, has been on the run for over four years and has fled abroad.

Despite being abroad, he continues to operate his criminal empire through video messages circulated on social media, often claiming responsibility for murders and extortion activities in the Dhanbad region.

A Red Corner Notice has already been issued against him by Interpol, following a request by Jharkhand Police.