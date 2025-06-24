Marketsandmarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups And Smes In The Sports Technology Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Sports Technology Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025 , recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Edge Sound Research, Stadium, Sorama, and Ucopia among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the Sports Technology Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries , enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

STAIDIUM is a U.S.-based sports technology company that specializes in automated live sports streaming and AI-driven coaching solutions. A subsidiary of Germany's SPORTTOTAL AG, STAIDIUM delivers a comprehensive sports entertainment and development ecosystem, offering services that include system installation, live streaming, player and team analysis, and integrated coaching tools. By leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), STAIDIUM aims to streamline and unify the fragmented sports industry. Its all-in-one platform enables seamless content delivery and performance enhancement, making it a robust solution for teams, coaches, and sports organizations seeking data-driven insights and scalable video solutions. Edge Sound Research is an innovative audio technology company revolutionizing audience engagement through its immersive sound platform, ResonX. Positioned at the cutting edge of sports technology, the company is transforming the fan experience by integrating tactile sound immersion into live events, broadcasts, and virtual environments. Edge Sound Research's core mission is to close the gap between sound, sensation, and spatial awareness, empowering users to both here and physically feel audio content. At the heart of its offering is the ResonX platform, a breakthrough technology that converts virtually any surface-such as stadium seats, gaming chairs, wearable vests, flooring, or even architectural structures-into a multi-sensory sound emitter.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 30 companies, of which the top 6 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Sports Technology Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Technology (Smart stadiums, wearables, sports analytics, sports cameras, stadium analytics, stadium robots, smart equipment and services), Platform (AI-based and conventional platforms), and Sport (Soccer, basketball, baseball, ice hockey, rugby, tennis, cricket, golf, Formula 1, and other sports), and end-use.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants , a specialized division of MarketsandMarketsTM, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

