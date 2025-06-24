Falvey Insurance Group Welcomes New Intern Class And Inaugural Underwriter Trainees
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is proud to welcome a new class of summer interns and introduce its first-ever cohort of underwriter trainees. This marks an exciting milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to talent development and the future of the insurance industry.
2025 Falvey Insurance Group Interns
Falvey Insurance Group's inaugural class of Underwriting Trainees
This year's intern class includes 10 students from universities across the country, joining teams in Claims & Recoveries, Marketing, Business Development, Compliance, Finance, User Experience, Administration, Risk Intelligence & Analytics, and Business Intelligence & Innovation. 2 of these students are returning for a second-year internship. These emerging professionals will gain hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to the dynamic world of insurance through the Falvey Insurance Group "FIGternship" program, which has been recognized by Rising Insurance Star Executives (RISE) as an Elite 50 Internships program for 4 years in a row.
2025 Falvey Intern Class
-
Maya Ferreira - Johnson & Wales
Mia Gustafson - Salve Regina University
Molly Bourke - University of Maine
Ryan Finizio - University of Rhode Island
Leo Caldarella - Miami University
Namrata Dharmadhikari - Indiana University
Andrews Arriaza Vargas - Community College of Rhode Island
Ashlynn Tevyaw - University of Rhode Island
2nd Year Interns:
-
Alyssa Dansby - Bentley University
Sofia Correa - University of Houston
In addition, Falvey is thrilled to launch its inaugural Underwriter Trainee Program, a structured learning and development track designed to build the next generation of underwriting talent. This first class includes 5 high-potential recent graduates who will receive immersive 12-month training, cross-functional exposure, and direct mentorship from senior leaders across the organization in both the Rhode Island headquarters and Long Island office.
Inaugural Falvey Underwriting Trainees (Recent Graduates):
-
Jenna Gustafson - Stonehill College
Thomas Sheridan - Xavier University
Nikhil Munshi - Lafayette College
Alce Aldred - University of Massachusetts
Haopeng (Adam) Sun - Georgetown University
"At Falvey Insurance Group, people are at the center of everything we do," said Jack Falvey, CEO. "We're excited to support the growth of these future leaders and to provide meaningful opportunities that contribute to both their career journeys and the evolution of our industry."
For more information about Falvey, please visit falveyinsurancegroup.
About Falvey Insurance Group
Falvey Insurance Group is one group with many solutions, distinguishing itself through its robust product offerings that extend beyond premium coverage, providing clients and broker partners with a suite of added-value services at no additional cost. Our commitment to excellence over decades has earned us a reputation for exceeding client expectations and prioritizing their needs. A broker agreement with Falvey opens up access to our comprehensive product lineup and seamless claim handling and loss control experience, backed by our World-Class service from any of our underwriting teams. Learn more about Falvey at falveyinsurancegroup .
Media Contact:
Megan Bell
[email protected]
(401) 214-5600
SOURCE Falvey Insurance GroupWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment