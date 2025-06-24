Falvey Insurance Group Welcomes New Intern Class And Inaugural Underwriter Trainees

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is proud to welcome a new class of summer interns and introduce its first-ever cohort of underwriter trainees. This marks an exciting milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to talent development and the future of the insurance industry.

2025 Falvey Insurance Group Interns

Falvey Insurance Group's inaugural class of Underwriting Trainees

This year's intern class includes 10 students from universities across the country, joining teams in Claims & Recoveries, Marketing, Business Development, Compliance, Finance, User Experience, Administration, Risk Intelligence & Analytics, and Business Intelligence & Innovation. 2 of these students are returning for a second-year internship. These emerging professionals will gain hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to the dynamic world of insurance through the Falvey Insurance Group "FIGternship" program, which has been recognized by Rising Insurance Star Executives (RISE) as an Elite 50 Internships program for 4 years in a row.

2025 Falvey Intern Class



Maya Ferreira - Johnson & Wales

Mia Gustafson - Salve Regina University

Molly Bourke - University of Maine

Ryan Finizio - University of Rhode Island

Leo Caldarella - Miami University

Namrata Dharmadhikari - Indiana University

Andrews Arriaza Vargas - Community College of Rhode Island Ashlynn Tevyaw - University of Rhode Island

2nd Year Interns:



Alyssa Dansby - Bentley University Sofia Correa - University of Houston

In addition, Falvey is thrilled to launch its inaugural Underwriter Trainee Program, a structured learning and development track designed to build the next generation of underwriting talent. This first class includes 5 high-potential recent graduates who will receive immersive 12-month training, cross-functional exposure, and direct mentorship from senior leaders across the organization in both the Rhode Island headquarters and Long Island office.

Inaugural Falvey Underwriting Trainees (Recent Graduates):



Jenna Gustafson - Stonehill College

Thomas Sheridan - Xavier University

Nikhil Munshi - Lafayette College

Alce Aldred - University of Massachusetts Haopeng (Adam) Sun - Georgetown University

"At Falvey Insurance Group, people are at the center of everything we do," said Jack Falvey, CEO. "We're excited to support the growth of these future leaders and to provide meaningful opportunities that contribute to both their career journeys and the evolution of our industry."

For more information about Falvey, please visit falveyinsurancegroup.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group is one group with many solutions, distinguishing itself through its robust product offerings that extend beyond premium coverage, providing clients and broker partners with a suite of added-value services at no additional cost. Our commitment to excellence over decades has earned us a reputation for exceeding client expectations and prioritizing their needs. A broker agreement with Falvey opens up access to our comprehensive product lineup and seamless claim handling and loss control experience, backed by our World-Class service from any of our underwriting teams. Learn more about Falvey at falveyinsurancegroup .

Media Contact:

Megan Bell

[email protected]

(401) 214-5600

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group

