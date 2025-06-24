Lytx's 2025 Road Safety Report Delivers Top Roadway Risks And Trends For Commercial Fleets
|
2024 Ranking
|
Change from 2023 Ranking
|
1. California
|
0
|
2. Texas
|
+1
|
3. New York
|
-1
|
4. Florida
|
0
|
5. New Jersey
|
+1
Top 5 Riskiest U.S. Cities/Districts for Driving
|
2024 Ranking
|
Change from 2023 Ranking
|
1. New York, NY
|
0
|
2. Los Angeles, CA
|
0
|
3. Dallas/Fort Worth, TX
|
+3
|
4. Chicago, IL
|
-1
|
5. Washington, D.C.
|
+5
Riskiest Days and Times to Drive + Holiday Insights
-
Tuesdays are the riskiest days to drive in the U.S. in 2024. Sundays are the safest.
Mid-week driving carries the most driving risk, while weekend driving is the safest.
Risks were elevated between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., peaking at 2 p.m.
New Year's Eve proved to be 2024's riskiest day (and holiday) to drive in the U.S.
-
Christmas Day (2023's riskiest day and holiday to drive) was a close second.
"Today's fleets and drivers face rapidly changing risk environments," said Rajesh Rudraradhya, Chief Technology Officer at Lytx. "To stay on top of these changes, managers need real-time data insights and advanced tools that can help them identify and address emerging risk patterns."
In addition to the interactive version, a video version of Lytx's "2025 Road Safety Report" is also available for viewing.
About the Data
The insights for Lytx's "2025 Road Safety Report" were collected from its industry-leading global driving database, which consists of over 300 billion miles of processed data from more than 5.5 million drivers traveling across 90+ countries. In 2024, Lytx labeled and analyzed over 209 million new driving events and captured over 106 million driving behaviors with its DriveCam® event recorders.
*Based on 2024 average $3.76 per gallon of diesel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration .
**Figure is based on fuel saved through client reduction in unnecessary idling in 2024.
***Results not guaranteed and vary by client. These numbers are Lytx internal, based on sampling of client claims data.
About Lytx
Lytx is a global leader in video safety and video telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx VisionTM Platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning fleet safety , risk detection , fleet tracking , ELD compliance , preventative maintenance , and fuel management . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and over 5.5 million drivers in more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx, visit , @lytx on X, LinkedIn , our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.
Contact:
Jason Andersen
[email protected]
SOURCE Lytx, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment