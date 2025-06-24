Wyld Officially Joins The Conservation Alliance, Becoming First Cannabis Brand To Reach Pinnacle Status

Committed to Annual Donations, Wyld Backs Collective Business Efforts to Safeguard North America's Public Lands and Natural Ecosystems

PORTLAND, Ore., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyld , the nation's best-selling cannabis edibles brand, has officially joined The Conservation Alliance (TCA) as a Pinnacle Member and the first cannabis brand at this level of membership. The move deepens Wyld's commitment to conservation, aligning its purpose-driven business model with one of the most influential coalitions of outdoor and environmental advocates in North America.

"Wyld is proud to have joined The Conservation Alliance, alongside brands that have inspired our own environmental journey, to generate larger collective impacts for the wild places that we care about and work to protect," said Aaron Morris, CEO and Founder of Wyld. "Creating a pathway for profits to support environmental conservation efforts on a large scale was my #1 goal in starting Wyld, and I'm confident that the TCA's expertise, advocacy and intentionality will help us do just that."

As a Pinnacle Member, Wyld is pledging funds and advocating for the protection of wild landscapes and biodiversity across North America. This membership is guided by Wyld's broader Pillars of Commitment , which define the company's corporate social responsibility values. One of those pillars- Environmental Sustainability -prioritizes conservation funding, renewable energy adoption, waste reduction and education about sustainable practices.

Wyld joins a coalition of more than 200 companies that leverage their revenue to drive lasting conservation impact. Through this membership, Wyld will support grassroots organizations, policy initiatives and collective action campaigns that protect public lands, wildlife corridors and outdoor access for future generations.

About Wyld

Known as America's favorite edible, Wyld is a boundary-pushing cannabis brand that has been driving market innovation since 2016. Crafted by our expert food scientists, Wyld blends real fruit juice with cannabinoids and natural ingredients to create a unique collection of uplifting, balanced and relaxing focus areas. Dedicated to creating a brand and product that makes choosing to feel good a point of everyday pride, Wyld is devoted to fostering a cleaner environment, empowering communities and championing social justice. Their operations span both the U.S. and Canada, with availability continuing to expand across the THC and CBD sectors. Learn more: wyldcanna

About The Conservation Alliance

The Conservation Alliance harnesses the power of businesses from a wide range of industries to protect outdoor spaces and wild places. TCA drives a proactive agenda to protect nature utilizing strategic advocacy and grantmaking, leveraging business influence, and building deep partnerships with grassroots organizations and local communities to collectively deliver high-impact conservation outcomes across North America. Learn more at conservationalliance .

