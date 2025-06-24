Nexus IT Acquires Bluepeak Technology Solutions, Expands Western U.S. Presence And Capabilities

This strategic acquisition marks Nexus IT's 8th successful deal, further advancing its national MSP/MSSP platform focused on regulated industries.

SALT LAKE CITY and RENO, Nev., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus IT, a fast-growing national provider of Managed IT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Compliance Services, in partnership with Diatonic Healthcare, has completed its acquisition of BluePeak Technology Solutions, a trusted IT services provider based in Northern Nevada.

This strategic move marks the 8th acquisition completed by Nexus IT. It represents a significant step forward in the company's mission to build one of the Top 10 MSP/MSSPs in the U.S., particularly serving clients in healthcare, finance, and other regulated industries.

BluePeak brings a strong legacy of personalized service and technical expertise across the Reno/Tahoe region. Nexus IT will integrate BluePeak's Team and clients into its national platform, expanding access to support, advanced cybersecurity, and compliance-driven solutions.

Earl Foote, Founder & CEO of Nexus IT, shared:

"Brian and the BluePeak Team represent everything we look for in a partner-values-aligned, client-centric, and committed to excellence. This acquisition isn't just about growth-it's about deepening our ability to Elevate IT for organizations across the Nation. We're thrilled to welcome BluePeak, it's Team, & clients into Team Nexus."

Brian Gifford, CEO of BluePeak Technology, added:

"Joining Nexus IT is a natural evolution for BluePeak. We now have the resources, expertise, and infrastructure to deliver even more value to our clients, while preserving the trust and relationships we've built locally."

The acquisition of BluePeak follows on the coattails of another major announcement from Nexus IT: a $60 million investment from Metropolitan Partners Group . This capital infusion empowers Nexus IT to aggressively scale its national platform through strategic acquisitions like BluePeak, while continuing to invest in best-in-class service delivery, leadership, and innovation in regulated sectors.

About Nexus IT

Nexus IT is a purpose-driven Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services Provider based in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a 27-year track record, Nexus delivers IT support, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance services to clients in highly regulated industries across the U.S. The firm is executing a programmatic M&A strategy, powered by a $60M growth facility from Metropolitan Partners Group. Visit to learn more about Nexus IT.

About BluePeak Technology Solutions

BluePeak Technology is a Managed IT services provider headquartered in Reno, Nevada. With a focus on SMBs and professional service clients in regulated industries, BluePeak has delivered high-touch support and infrastructure solutions since its founding.

About Metropolitan Partners Group

Founded in 2008, Metropolitan Partners Group is a private investment firm that provides growth capital to non-sponsored businesses in the domestic lower middle market space, unconstrained by industry or asset class. The firm works directly with business owners and management teams to grow their balance sheets and build lasting value while aiming to provide downside protection to its investors. Metropolitan has deployed more than $3.1 billion and completed more than 160 transactions with companies across multiple business sectors. Visit for more information. Visit .

About Diatonic Healthcare

Diatonic Healthcare, LLC ("Diatonic") is a Miami-based business builder focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services. Diatonic invests capital and time in a founder-friendly approach along with deeply thematic M&A and operational support. Since inception, Diatonic has carved out a niche in healthcare and regulated IT & Cyber. Visit .

Media Contact: Taher Hamid – 863-812-4155 – [email protected]

SOURCE Nexus IT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED