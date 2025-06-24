Spreedly Announces Just-In-Time Card Updates For Visa Cards To Reduce Failed Payments

Speedly's integration helps merchants deal with outdated customer card details, a key driver of failed payments, particularly in recurring billing or subscription models

DURHAM, N.C., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly ( ), a leading global open payments platform, today announced a strategic enhancement to its platform through the integration of Just-In-Time Card Updates for Visa Cards powered by Visa Account Updater (VAU). Outdated card details are a key driver of failed payments, particularly in recurring billing or subscription models. Spreedly's Just-In-Time Card Updates integration addresses this challenge by providing merchants with up-to-date card credentials precisely when they're needed.

Unlike traditional card update strategies, which operate on a scheduled batch basis, Just-In-Time Card Updates enable real-time access to refreshed card credentials at the point of transaction to give merchants greater control and responsiveness.

Built on the Advanced Vault capabilities of the Open Payments Platform, Spreedly leverages Visa's powerful network to give merchants control to fetch card updates at the right place and right time. This ability to leverage tools on demand allows businesses to better manage their operational costs and prevent disruption to the customer experience for card-on-file and subscription payments.

Key Business Benefits:



Improved Authorization Rates: Reduce declines caused by outdated card credentials and recover revenue from failed transactions.

Operational Efficiency: On-demand updates eliminate the need for constant background refreshes; this streamlines payment workflows and reduces costs.

Customer Retention: Prevent service interruptions and improve customer loyalty by ensuring seamless, uninterrupted transactions. Strategic Flexibility: Merchants control the timing and use of card updates, aligning payment operations with business needs.

"Our mission is to provide merchants with the flexibility and intelligence they need to optimize every transaction," said Peter Dougherty, President at Spreedly. "We wanted to create an innovation that drives results for our customers – a card update in-line with the transaction itself does exactly that."

Spreedly and Visa Deepen a Strategic Collaboration

This release marks a continued deepening of Spreedly's strategic collaboration with Visa to accelerate innovation across the payments ecosystem. In addition to integrating with VAU to enable Just-In-Time Card Updates, Spreedly is integrating Visa Acceptance across key gateways-including CyberSource and Authorize-to provide merchants with greater reach and reliability.

About Spreedly

Founded in 2007, Spreedly's ( ) open payments platform enables access to the global consumer, processing more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually in over 100 countries. The company's customers include BMW, Clear, HBOMax, Hopper, Lemonade, The New York Times, Priceline, SeatGeek, TravelPerk, and others. Built to overcome the challenges of commerce in a cashless world, we empower our merchants through an open, secure, and inclusive payment ecosystem. Spreedly unlocks choice among PSPs, fraud tools, and other innovative payment services.

