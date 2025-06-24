INTERNATIONAL ELECTION MONITORING TEAM TO PRESENT FINDINGS ON SOUTH KOREA's JUNE 3 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Press Conference Scheduled for June 26 at the National Press Club

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An international delegation of senior U.S. national security, diplomatic, and legal experts will hold a press conference on Thursday , June 26 , 2025 , from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. to present its findings from monitoring South Korea's highly controversial June 3 presidential election.

The monitoring delegation, operating under the name International Election Monitoring Team ( IEMT ), includes former senior officials from the Trump administration and prominent experts:



Ambassador Morse H. Tan , former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice

Col. John R. Mills (Ret.), Committee on Present Danger: China

Dr. Bradley A. Thayer , Committee on Present Danger: China Col. Grant Newsham (Ret.), attorney and Asia-Pacific security expert

The delegation conducted field observation in Seoul and surrounding areas during the early voting period and election day, visiting polling stations, ballot counting centers, and requesting meetings with South Korea's National Election Commission (NEC). The team also met with presidential candidates and representatives of civil society.

At the press conference, the delegation will present its assessment of the election process and provide supporting evidence for the following key concerns:



Extreme statistical anomalies between early and same-day voting results

Concerns over the security and transparency of electronic vote counting systems

Failures in ballot handling procedures and sealing mechanisms

Lack of cooperation from the NEC and denial of access to international monitors Citizen testimonies and field reports indicating systemic irregularities

Several respected South Korean election monitoring leaders will be joining the press conference and will provide on-the-ground insights, offering a South Korean civil society perspective that complements the international monitoring team's analysis. Their participation underscores the growing domestic concern over election transparency and public trust in democratic institutions.

South Korea, as a democratic ally of the United States, must be held to high standards of electoral integrity. The delegation's final report will be submitted to international institutions including the United Nations, U.S. Congress, and global election monitoring bodies.

All members of the press-domestic and international media, independent journalists, and digital broadcasters-are invited. Consecutive interpretation (Korean-English) will be provided.

Interviews with speakers can be arranged on request.

Contact:

202-394-7005

[email protected]

Register to attend HERE .

SOURCE One Korea Network

