Novo Announces AGM Results
|Name of Nominee
| Votes Cast
FOR
| % Votes Cast
FOR
| Votes
WITHHELD
| % of Votes
WITHHELD
|Quinton Hennigh
|99,028,935
|90.218
|10,737,796
|9.782
|Greg Jones
|102,719,712
|93.581
|7,045,699
|6.419
|Karen O'Neill
|108,291,333
|99.063
|1,024,078
|0.937
|Michael Spreadborough
|107,712,767
|98.567
|1,566,011
|1.433
Please refer to the report of voting results filed under Novo's profile at for further details.
In addition, Novo is also pleased to report that its new corporate presentation can be found on the Company's website.
Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.
CONTACT
| Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
...
| North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
...
| Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
...
ABOUT NOVO
Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia.
Novo's key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as Northern Star's 12.7 Moz Hemi Project#. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.
Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.
Novo has recently strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo's strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.
Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.
Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.
Refer to De Grey's ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo's Becher Project and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
