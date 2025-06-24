The Stacks Phase One Reaches Final Completion In Buzzard Point

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clark Construction, Akridge, and National Real Estate Development (“National Development”) have reached final construction completion of Phase One of The Stacks, a 1.1-million-square-foot mixed-use development in Capitol Riverfront's Buzzard Point neighborhood.

Washington, DC, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, DC - Clark Construction, Akridge, and National Real Estate Development (“National Development”) have reached final construction completion of Phase One of The Stacks , a 1.1-million-square-foot mixed-use development in Capitol Riverfront's Buzzard Point neighborhood. This milestone marks a major step forward in the neighborhood's development, with the delivery of the three residential mixed-use towers and public spaces. Clark, Akridge, and National Development gathered together on June 18, 2025, for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting alongside Washington, DC's Mayor Bowser and local officials to celebrate the new development.

Phase One of The Stacks includes The Byron, a 14-story, 384-unit apartment building; Everly, a 14-story, 413-unit apartment building; and Colette, a 13-story, 319-unit building. The development provides a combined 1,100 rental apartment units, 40,000 square feet of retail, 300,000 square feet of below-grade parking, plus a 22,000-square-foot park. A key part of the development is the pedestrian-only path running through the heart of the project that guides people from the nearby Audi Stadium to the Anacostia waterfront. Dubbed 'The Corso,' the path curves gently through the length of The Stacks.

“The delivery of this asset would not be possible without the strong partnership between Clark, Akridge, National Development, and the talented design and trade partners on this project,” said Molly Raglani, manager, Clark DC.“With the addition of 41 combined stories of residential space and a major public park, this project brings significant energy and a real sense of place to the Buzzard Point neighborhood.”

Launch Workplaces, an 11,000-square-foot coworking and flexible office space opening mid-2025, and FLEX, a 10,000-square-foot community gym concept by Balance Gym and FLEX-Buzzard Point, are the newest tenants at The Stacks, adding to the new community's live-work-play lifestyle.

At final build-out, The Stacks will consist of two million square feet of mixed-use space, including over 2,000 residential units, 80,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and a 15,000-square-foot park along V Street.

Jointly owned by Akridge, Bridge Investment Group (Bridge), Blue Coast Capital (BCC), and institutional funds managed by National Real Estate Advisors (National), with Phase One construction financing by Bank OZK. Residential leasing is managed by Greystar.

