UP: Jaunpur's Govind Faced Multiple Failures In His Job And Business, But Then Became Self-Reliant, Courtesy PMFME
Govind faced several failures first in his job and then in business, but did not give up and kept his endeavour with resilience.
The Central government's PM Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme gave a new direction to his life. With the help of this scheme, Govind opened his bakery business and became self-reliant. Today, he is also employing four other people.
Govind says that he had started working in the bakery industry earlier, but the business failed. This failure made him stronger.
Sharing his journey, he said,“We got information about the PMFME scheme through the Horticulture Department. We applied for a loan and received Rs 7.53 lakh, in which a subsidy of 35 per cent was provided by the government.
He further said that with the help of this loan, we took our bakery business to new heights. Earlier, we used to earn Rs 10,000-12,000 in a month, but now our monthly income has increased to Rs 60,000-70,000.
“This scheme not only improved our financial condition but also boosted our confidence. We are planning to expand our business further so that we can employ more and more people,” he said.
Describing this scheme as very effective, Govind said, "PMFME has proved to be a boon for small entrepreneurs. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. I also appeal to other youth to take advantage of such a government scheme and move towards becoming self-reliant."
Notably, the PMFME scheme provides financial assistance, training and technical support to micro food processing entrepreneurs. The scheme aims to empower small entrepreneurs in rural and urban areas and promote employment generation.
