Deputy CM Diya Kumari Holds Meeting To Take Steps For Women Empowerment And Child Development In Rajasthan

Jaipur, June 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and State Women and Child Development Minister, Diya Kumari, chaired a high-level departmental review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, focusing on accelerating the progress of key schemes and budget announcements.

Attended by senior women officers and department officials, the meeting marked a decisive step toward holistic development, especially in the areas of women and child welfare.

Several important decisions were taken during the meeting.

These included a 10 per cent increase in the remuneration of Anganwadi workers and enhanced nutritional support under the 'Amrit Aahar Yojana', where milk will now be distributed five days a week to children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

A substantial Rs 500 crore was allocated for the repair and renovation of Anganwadi centres, with coordination planned alongside the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to renovate 3,688 such buildings across the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the implementation status of the Nutri-Kit Scheme and praised Rajasthan's top performance under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, where the state currently holds the first position across the country.

She directed officials to ensure regular outreach through traditional and social media platforms to build public awareness about the department's initiatives, emphasising that "the goodwill must reach the people -- not just stay on paper".

Deputy CM Diya Kumari also issued instructions for the timely execution of key initiatives such as Nutrition Tracker, Sakhi Kendra, high-profile anganwadi centres, Udaan Yojana, Nari Shakti Udyam Protsahan Yojana, and the Skill Development Scheme across the state.

She also stressed the prompt implementation of the Chief Minister's Collective Marriage Scheme across the state.

Officials were also directed to ensure the provision of clean drinking water and construction of toilets at all anganwadi centres wherever required.

The meeting reflected a renewed commitment to grassroots empowerment, aiming to transform the lives of women and children in Rajasthan through focused action and inclusive development.