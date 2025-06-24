AM Best Affirms A (Excellent) Rating For Curi's Insurers

The independent rating agency assigned six of the company's insurers an "Excellent" Financial Strength Rating

RALEIGH, N.C., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi , a national healthcare advisory firm comprised of three distinct businesses: Curi Advisory, Curi Capital, and Curi Insurance, today announced that rating agency AM Best has affirmed the "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating for six insurers in its Curi Insurance business. All ratings were assigned a stable outlook, indicating AM Best's expectation that Curi's strong balance sheet and ongoing strategic initiatives will drive consistent operating performance.

According to the independent rating agency, the "A" rating is assigned only to select companies that have an excellent ability to meet ongoing insurance policy and financial obligations. AM Best also issued a long-term issuer credit rating of "a" (Excellent) to the company's six insurers.

"We're proud to be recognized by AM Best for our financial strength and operating performance, especially as our insurance entities unite around a shared commitment to service, strength, and stability," said Ryan Crawford, Curi Insurance's Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to expand our reach nationwide, we remain firmly committed to the disciplined strategies and deep-rooted values that have earned the trust of our clients since 1975."

"As we celebrate 50 years in business, this affirmation from AM Best is both a milestone and a motivator," said Jason Sandner, Curi's Chief Executive Officer. "It reflects the financial strength we've built over the years and the unified vision we're advancing today. Bringing together our insurance entities, we're laying the foundation for even greater impact in the decades to come as a trusted partner for our clients in medicine, business, and life."

The insurers rated include Arkansas Mutual Insurance Co., Medical Mutual Insurance Company of North Carolina, Medical Security Insurance Company, MMIC Insurance, Inc., MMIC Risk Retention Group, Inc., and UMIA Insurance Inc.

Curi now has more than $2.5 billion of consolidated assets and nearly $500 million in revenue, and serves more than 75,000 physicians, healthcare providers, and organizations across the U.S.

