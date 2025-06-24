DALLAS COWBOYS' AT&T STADIUM REFRESH CONTINUES WITH NEW FAN-ENGAGING LG DISPLAYS

LG Delivers Next-Level Stadium Viewing Experience with Largest MAGNIT LED Display in North America, Expanded 4K LCD Network and More

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Cowboys are elevating the fan viewing experience at AT&T Stadium with a new wave of cutting-edge display technology from LG Electronics USA . Continuing a longstanding partnership, LG has delivered striking upgrades across the venue – from suites and concourses to concessions and club lounges – highlighted by the installation of the largest LG MAGNIT Micro LED display in North America, with a second slated for installation in summer 2025, plus approximately 1,000 new commercial-grade LG 4K LCD displays and expanded LED installations throughout the venue.

"The partnership between the Dallas Cowboys and LG continues to maximize the fan experience, connected by AT&T, wherever they are in the stadium - on the main level, in the suites, at a food service concession, or on the concourses," said Matt Messick, CIO for the Dallas Cowboys. "With LG onboard as our official display partner – understanding fan behavior and delivering a product that is second to none – we can create engaging interactive fan experiences everywhere."

Messick added: "We've come a long way in our quest to make this dream a reality, and now, with the addition of the new LG MAGNIT displays and further LG digital display solutions, we are taking the fan viewing experience to an entirely new level of excitement and engagement. Guests are overwhelmingly pleased with not only the brightness and openness of the environment, but also the consistency of the image quality on the displays, which keeps them connected to both the game and additional content."

Renowned for their durability and stunning visual performance, LG MAGNIT Micro LED displays are ideally suited for high-traffic areas and busy concourses throughout the stadium. Featuring advanced COB (Chip-on-Board) protective surface technology, the displays lock all LED pixels together under a laminated shielded coating, delivering best-in-class contrast ratios while enhancing durability.

"The renovation of the main concourse club lounges provided us with a unique opportunity to really amp up fan engagement, and so we suggested the LG MAGNIT Micro LED platform, which is customizable and allows for huge video surfaces. MAGNIT transformed the entire in-lounge fan experience, delivering large-scale game time interactions," said Tom Bingham, Director, Vertical Markets at LG Electronics USA.

"One of the big attributes that LG was able to bring to the table with our partners was the behind-the-scenes technology improvements," Bingham continued. "Our webOS platform allows us to increase the guest experience in the suites by providing the flexibility to have multiple live video streams displayed on a single surface. Guests now have three and four streams of live content, showing simultaneously on a 75-inch LG display in the suite, which keeps them connected with what's happening in the stadium, along with other live entertainment feeds. This is complete guest experience satisfaction."

The integration of LG MAGNIT displays, alongside LED and LCD solutions, takes fan engagement to "a whole new level," said Bingham, with three MAGNIT videowalls installed just feet off the ground to deliver a truly immersive experience. Their durable design protects against impact damage, while the Micro LED technology provides crystal-clear, vivid visuals with lifelike color and deep blacks – thanks to black coating and direct bonding methods. Ideal for dynamic stadium content, MAGNIT supports up to four simultaneous streams on a single display, from live game feeds to ads and interviews, enriching the in-venue experience at every turn.

"When LG first engaged with the Dallas Cowboys over four years ago, our priority was to fully understand their vision for implementing 4K technology across concessions and monetized digital assets throughout the concourses," said Bingham. "At LG, we pride ourselves on taking a consultative approach – working closely with each customer to identify their specific needs and goals for their venue, particularly around enhancing the guest experience."

With LG's webOS SOC (system-on-chip) design, the Cowboys now have greater flexibility in daily operations – from backend workflows to media creation and seamless display management – while unlocking new revenue opportunities.

"Having LG's webOS system-on-chip system in our suites allows us to do multiple things, as well giving the fans more control," explained Messick. "It also gives us full control, while allowing fans to select their programming. This creates a better experience –almost as if they're enjoying the game from the comfort of their own living room, but with the excitement of being at the stadium."

When looking at the design aspect, it wasn't just about the fan experience on game day, but also all the other events that happen all year long: concerts, corporate events, weddings, parties. This was what played a huge part in our selection of the LG MAGNIT Micro LED displays.

