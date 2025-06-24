Algorand Foundation Joins Blockchain Association To Help Advance Pro-Innovation Crypto Policy In The US

Foundation brings focus on real-world blockchain use cases, identity, and open public infrastructure

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation today announced that it has officially joined the Blockchain Association, the leading US industry association dedicated to shaping forward-looking policy for open blockchain networks.

Through this membership, the Algorand Foundation will work with other BA members to help drive an innovation-first regulatory framework for crypto, supporting open access, permissionless systems, and digital public infrastructure in the US.

"We're committed to an open, secure, and inclusive blockchain ecosystem - and that requires clear, consistent policy," said Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation. "As the industry matures, it's more important than ever to ensure that policymakers understand the real-world impact of blockchain technology, from financial inclusion to decentralized identity. We look forward to working with the BA and its members to advance this dialogue."

The Algorand Foundation supports development on Algorand, an energy-efficient, quantum-secure Layer 1 blockchain designed for real-world applications. Algorand delivers high throughput, instant finality, and minimal fees, making it an ideal platform for emerging use cases in DeFi, payments, identity, supply chain traceability, tokenization, and beyond.

In joining BA, the Foundation brings a strong focus on practical applications of blockchain, global financial access, and public-good systems: all key to building a responsible and impactful crypto ecosystem.

Last month, the Algorand Foundation welcomed Jennie Levin as its new Chief Legal and Operations Officer. Jennie will be one of the Foundation's core team members, working closely with the Blockchain Association on policy engagement and advocacy efforts.

"The Blockchain Association plays an essential role in advancing crypto policy in Washington and beyond," said Jennie Levin, Chief Legal and Operations Officer at the Algorand Foundation. "We are excited to be part of this coalition and look forward to contributing to important discussions on innovation, access, and the future of open blockchain networks."

The Foundation's membership takes effect immediately, with participation in BA's working groups and policy efforts underway.

For more information, visit the Algorand Foundation website here and the Blockchain Association website here .

About Algorand Foundation

Algorand's mission is to power a world where information has integrity and innovative ideas can scale. The Algorand Foundation supports Algorand's rapidly growing ecosystem by providing a best-in-class developer environment, supporting key infrastructure and setting technical standards, offering comprehensive support to builders and entrepreneurs, and providing the framework for decentralized governance. To learn more, visit algorand .

SOURCE Algorand Foundation

