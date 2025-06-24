Iglobal Radio Is Now Offering Targeted Advertising Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iGlobal Radio, one of the fastest-growing digital radio platforms with over 100 stations, is now offering targeted advertising opportunities for businesses looking to connect with a diverse, engaged, and global audience.

With a strong online presence and a loyal listener base across North America, Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond, iGlobal Radio is more than just a music platform – it's a thriving hub for culture, community, and commerce. Whether you're a small business seeking to boost local exposure or a global brand expanding reach, iGlobal Radio delivers cost-effective, high-impact advertising solutions that produce real, measurable results.

Why Advertise with iGlobal Radio?



Global Reach – Connect with listeners worldwide across 100+ curated digital stations.

Targeted Exposure – Customize ad placements to reach your ideal audience.

Affordable Packages – Starting at just $750/month, with flexible options from 30-second spots to full show sponsorships.

Professional Production – Our expert creative team will craft captivating radio ads that inspire action.

Proven Results – Increase brand awareness, website traffic, and sales with strategic audio marketing. Bonus Email Blast – Get featured in a free email campaign sent to over 50,000 loyal iGlobal Radio listeners.

"We don't just play music; we connect communities," said Michael Bryant, CEO of iGlobal Radio. "Advertising with us means partnering with a trusted platform that delivers real engagement and real results."

"iGlobal Radio is the next evolution - and we connect your business."

iGlobal Radio – We're not just playing the future of radio... We're streaming it.

Contact Us Today to Get Started:

[email protected]

1-833-898-0323 Ext. 1010

1-747-207-2122 Ext. 1010



Follow Us on Social Media:

Instagram: @iGlobalRadio

Facebook: @iGlobalRadio

Twitter/X: @iGlobalRadio

SOURCE iGlobal Radio

