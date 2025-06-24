ZEO Investors Have Opportunity To Join Zeo Energy Corp. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zeo Energy Corp. ("Zeo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ZEO ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Zeo announced on May 29, 2025, that it had received "a notice . . . from Nasdaq on May 22, 2025, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (the '10-Q') was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') by the required due date of May 15, 2025." Based on this news, shares of Zeo fell by more than 9.9% on May 30, 2025.

