Associa Houston Expo Raises $40,000 For Associa Cares While Empowering Community Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Texas, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Houston Community Management Services (HCMS) and Associa Principal Management Group of Houston (PMGH) proudly hosted the 2025 Associa Houston Board Member Expo on Monday, May 12, 2025-a premier educational and networking event tailored specifically for community association board members. Held at the Bayou City Event Center , the event brought together more than 40 vendor partners, dozens of local community leaders, and Associa team members for a day of learning, collaboration, and giving back.

In addition to offering valuable insights through expert-led educational sessions, the Expo served as a successful fundraiser for Associa Cares , the nonprofit arm of Associa that supports families affected by natural or man-made disasters. Thanks to the generosity of participating board members, vendors, and sponsors, the event raised an impressive $40,000 to support Associa Cares' ongoing relief efforts.

“We're incredibly proud of the collaboration, turnout, and enthusiasm shown by our vendor partners, board members, and team,” said Erica Morgan, CMCA, AMS, Vice President of Developer Services at Associa Houston Community Management Services.“This event not only created meaningful connections and educational value-it also supported an important cause that reflects the heart of what we do at Associa.”

Throughout the day, attendees took part in sessions covering best practices in community management, legal and financial updates, property maintenance strategies, and innovative technologies reshaping the industry. Board members also had the opportunity to engage directly with Associa's local leadership and staff, strengthening relationships and gaining deeper insight into the day-to-day operations and support services offered by Associa.

The success of the 2025 Board Member Expo exemplifies Associa's mission to build stronger communities, empower board members, and create lasting impact through both local engagement and philanthropic outreach.

For more information about Associa Cares, visit .

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

CONTACT: Tiffany Mershae Associa 972-661-4429 ...