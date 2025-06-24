Associa Houston Expo Raises $40,000 For Associa Cares While Empowering Community Leaders
In addition to offering valuable insights through expert-led educational sessions, the Expo served as a successful fundraiser for Associa Cares , the nonprofit arm of Associa that supports families affected by natural or man-made disasters. Thanks to the generosity of participating board members, vendors, and sponsors, the event raised an impressive $40,000 to support Associa Cares' ongoing relief efforts.
“We're incredibly proud of the collaboration, turnout, and enthusiasm shown by our vendor partners, board members, and team,” said Erica Morgan, CMCA, AMS, Vice President of Developer Services at Associa Houston Community Management Services.“This event not only created meaningful connections and educational value-it also supported an important cause that reflects the heart of what we do at Associa.”
Throughout the day, attendees took part in sessions covering best practices in community management, legal and financial updates, property maintenance strategies, and innovative technologies reshaping the industry. Board members also had the opportunity to engage directly with Associa's local leadership and staff, strengthening relationships and gaining deeper insight into the day-to-day operations and support services offered by Associa.
The success of the 2025 Board Member Expo exemplifies Associa's mission to build stronger communities, empower board members, and create lasting impact through both local engagement and philanthropic outreach.
