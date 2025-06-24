Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL EMTN 2025-12


2025-06-24 11:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 24 June 2025

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning specified for such terms in the Caisse Française de Financement Local base prospectus to the €75,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 10 June 2025 (the“ Base Prospectus ”).

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 26 June 2025 – Euro 10,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 26 June 2048.

The Base Prospectus dated 10 June 2025 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the website of the Issuer ( ), at the registered office of the Issuer: 112-114, avenue Emile Zola, 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the Paying Agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( ) and of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ( ), at the office of the Issuer and at the office of the Paying Agent.

Attachment

  • CAFFIL EMTN 2025-12_Communiqué_EN

MENAFN24062025004107003653ID1109717267

