LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
24 JUNE 2025
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend relating to the year ending 31 December 2025 of 2.8p per share.
The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 July 2025, with a record date of 4 July 2025 and a payment date of 18 July 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
Legal Disclaimer:
