Texas Builders See Solid Late Spring Surge

DALLAS, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas home builders experienced a solid late spring surge as new home sales in May reached their highest level so far this year, according to the latest Texas New Home Sales Report released today by and its founder and CEO, Ben Caballero, the nation's top-ranked real estate agent.

The New Home Sales Report uses Multiple Listing Service data – the most comprehensive, current, and accurate information – from the Realtor Associations of North Texas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. All averages in the full monthly report are based on three-month and 12-month rolling averages to reduce short-term volatility and anomalies.

reports Texas' May new home sales were up over 8.6%, with the statewide average at 6,443, up from 5,935 in April and more than 7.5% higher than the 6,106 homes sold in May 2024. Among the major metros, Austin new home sales jumped 13.8% in May, Dallas-Ft. Worth was up 9.6%, Houston increased 6.9%, and San Antonio climbed 6.1%.









“Texas homebuilders have had three consecutive months with increased sales with pending deals flattening. June and July will tell us if this trend continues or if it is the high point that usually occurs this time of year,” said Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of

According to proprietary Texas New Home Sales Index, the pace of new home sales remained steady, as the statewide Days on Market average edged slightly lower to 111.81 days in May from 112.56 days in April.









Active new home listings rose modestly in all four of Texas's largest new home markets in May, supporting a more balanced market. Statewide, the average of active listings grew to 33,710 from 33,142 in April.

Houston was the highest listing again with 14,271 listings in May versus 14,032 in April. Dallas-Ft. Worth had 8,288 (up from 8,160), Austin reached 5,862 (up from 5,748), and San Antonio reported 5,289 (up from 5,203).









Pending new home sales last month – a key future sales indicator – overall were stable statewide. The May average was 7,437 versus 7,400 pending sales in April. Houston and Dallas-Ft. Worth saw slight increases: Houston pending sales rose to 2,350 from 2,317, and Dallas-Ft. Worth climbed to 2,692 from 2,681. Austin improved to 1,276 from 1,244, while San Antonio was the only market to see a dip, down slightly to 1,119 from 1,157 in April.

“May's pending sales – which have flattened – could be telling us the 2025 sales have topped. Historically, and most recently in 2023 and 2024, new home sales peaked in May or June in all four of Texas' largest markets, but this year could be very different if interest rates fall,” added Caballero.









Average new home prices remained stable in all four of the Texas' largest new home markets in May at $424,678 from $423,693 in April.

Austin retained its lead as the highest average new home price among Texas' major metro areas by posting the highest average new home price at $493,180, up from $492,469 in April. Houston's new home price average rose to $399,340 from $396,546, and San Antonio's increased to $341,149 from $334,491. In contrast, Dallas-Ft. Worth's average new home price dropped to $467,485 from $475,041 in April.









is sharing its New Home Sales Report and New Home Sales Index at the same time the Commerce Department releases its nationwide New Residential Sales Report for May , set for Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern time.

About the Report

The monthly report covers closed sales recorded in MLSs by the 10th day of the following month. The report features 3-month and 12-month moving averages for six essential market data, including DOM, sales volume, sales prices, a sales-to-list price ratio, pending sales, and active listings. Caballero explained the 3-month moving average indices track market seasonality, while the 12-month moving average removes the seasonality and tracks the longer trend.









Days on Market Remains Steady – New Homes in Texas (Exclusive Data)

The New Home Sales Index showed that the DOM's May 3-month moving average held steady across Texas' four major new home markets. In Dallas-Ft. Worth, the DOM was 143.13 days, down from 148.18 days in April. In Houston, the DOM was 96.26 days, up from 93.86 in April. In Austin, the DOM in May was 103.56 days, slightly down from 105.52 in April. In San Antonio, the DOM was virtually unchanged at 90.77 days, compared to 91.19 in April. New homes have significantly higher DOM than existing homes because most new homes are listed while under construction. Note: Each MLS may calculate Days on Market differently, so direct comparisons may not always be reliable. (See Chart 1: Texas New Homes Days on Market )

Texas New Home Sales Increase

Based on all local MLS data, the most reliable and current source of all home sales activity, total new home sales increased in the four largest new home markets in Texas last month. The May 3-month moving average of new home sales in Dallas-Ft. Worth was 2,129 versus 1,942 in April. In Houston, total new home sales in May were higher at 2,343 versus 2,191 in April. In Austin, new home sales rose to 880 versus 773 in April. In San Antonio, new home sales were also higher at 1,092 versus 1,029 in April. (See Chart 2: Texas New Home Sales )

Texas New Home Prices Hold Steady

The average prices of new homes in Texas were stable or slightly up in three of the four major new home markets last month. In Houston, the 3-month moving average price for new homes in May was $399,340 versus $396,546 in April. In Austin, the 3-month moving average price in May was $493,180 versus $492,469 in April. San Antonio's average new home price in May was $341,149 versus $334,491 in April. Dallas-Ft. Worth was the exception, as its average new home price in May was $467,485, down from $475,041 in April. (See Chart 3: Texas New Home Prices )

Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio Edges Up

Cumulative new home sales edged slightly closer to 100 percent of the asking price. The combined 3-month moving average of the sales-to-list price ratio in Texas' four largest markets for May was 97.46 versus 97.60 percent a year ago, and 97.35 percent in April. Dallas-Ft. Worth's ratio in May was 97.99 versus 97.91 percent a year ago and 97.93 percent last month. In Houston, the ratio in May was 96.42 versus 96.91 percent a year ago and 96.12 percent last month. In Austin, the sales-to-price ratio in May was 97.87 versus 97.88 percent a year ago and 97.75 percent last month. San Antonio's ratio in May was 98.32 versus 98.13 percent a year ago and 98.56 percent last month. (See Chart 4: Texas Sales-to-List Price Ratio )









Texas Pending New Home Sales Flatten

Based on local MLS data, the 3-month average of pending new home sales in May flattened in the four largest Texas new home markets. The combined four-market average last month was 7,437, barely up from 7,400 in April. In Dallas-Ft. Worth, pending new home sales were 2,692 versus 2,681 in April. In Houston, they were 2,350 versus 2,317 in April. Austin saw a modest increase to 1,276 from 1,244 in April. San Antonio was the anomaly, as pending sales last month declined to 1,119 from 1,157 in April. Pending sales include all new MLS listings placed on the market during the month reported. (See Chart 5: Texas Pending New Home Sales )

Texas Active Listings for New Homes Increase

Active new home listings rose slightly in all four of the largest Texas new home markets in May. The 3-month average inventory in Texas' four major markets was 33,710 new homes versus 33,142 in April. Dallas-Ft. Worth's active listings in May were 8,288 versus 8,160 in April. In Austin, listings rose to 5,862 from 5,748. San Antonio had 5,289 listings versus 5,203 in April. Houston continues to lead with 14,271 listings, up from 14,032 in April. Active listings include all new MLS listings placed on the market during the month reported. (See Chart 6: Texas Active Listings )

About the New Home Sales Index

The Index is reported as both a 3-month and 12-month moving average of the Days on Market for new homes listed in the local Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) for Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Created by Ben Caballero, it is the first Days on Market index to track the Texas new home market and includes homes listed while under construction. (See Chart A: 12-Month Moving Averages )

*Note: Texas“statewide” data denotes a combination of its four largest new home markets – Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin, and San Antonio – which comprise the vast majority of new home sales and MLS data statewide.

