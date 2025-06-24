For Mining Beginners:PFM Crypto Launches Free BTC, ETH, DOGE And XRP Cloud Mining Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by AI, compliant with ESG standards, and offering instant earnings-PFM Crypto opens the door to regulated, beginner-friendly crypto mining in 2025

New York City, NY, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the U.S. government's landmark decision in March 2025 to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, the global crypto market has entered a new era of recognition and legitimacy. Riding this momentum, UK-based PFM Crypto has announced the official launch of its free-to-start cloud mining platform, offering support for BTC, ETH, DOGE and XRP, and other major cryptocurrencies.

In a fast-evolving regulatory climate, PFM Crypto positions itself as the go-to solution for crypto newcomers and passive investors alike. Built on AI-optimized cloud infrastructure and compliant with ESG regulations, the platform enables anyone to start earning crypto with as little as a mobile device and $0 upfront.

What Makes PFM Crypto Cloud Mining Different?

PFM Crypto offers a unique set of features designed to eliminate traditional mining complexity while maximizing profitability:

- Cloud-Based Mining Leases

Users gain remote access to eco-certified mining power without buying or managing hardware. PFM CRYPTO operates high-efficiency, ESG-compliant mining centers in the UK, US and EU.

- Beginner-Friendly Mining Setup

Activate your mining contract in minutes using just your PC or phone. No tech skills or wallet configuration required.

- Daily Mining for BTC、ETH、DOGE 和 XRP

Enjoy seamless, 24/7 mining with no system downtime. All infrastructure is monitored by professionals to ensure uninterrupted income.

- Instant Withdrawals, No Lockups

Unlike traditional mining setups, PFM Crypto allows users to withdraw earnings anytime-with zero withdrawal fees.

- Free Start for New Users

First-time users receive a $10 welcome bonus, enough to activate their first mining contract and start earning daily rewards immediately.

- Sustainable Blockchain Mining

With ESG compliance at its core, PFM CRYPTO incorporates green energy sources and reforestation initiatives as part of its broader commitment to environmental sustainability.





PFM Crypto Mining Performance (Jun 2025):

5-Day BTC Mining Contract: +6.15% ROI

15-Day DOGE Mining Contract: +20.7% ROI

30-Day XRP Mining Contract: +55.6% ROI

These returns, coupled with minimal barriers to entry, have attracted a surge of retail participation-especially among younger investors exploring crypto income for the first time.

How to get started on the most trusted Cloud Mining platform in 2025

1. Sign up on PC or mobile device here

2. Receive a free $10 welcome bonus

3. Active the first free cloud computing power with the bonus

4. See a breakdown of your expected earnings and monitor rewards using its real-time analytical tool

5. Access your free withdrawal anytime

“We built PFM Crypto so that anyone, anywhere can earn from crypto-without needing to understand blockchain or manage hardware,” said PFMCrypto CEO.

About PFM Crypto

Founded in 2018, PFM Crypto is a next-generation digital asset mining platform that empowers global users to mine Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, and 7 other top coins-all through AI-optimized cloud infrastructure. With a focus on security, sustainability, and accessibility, PFM Crypto provides a legally compliant, high-yield alternative to traditional crypto investing.

Start mining smarter-visit to claim your $10 bonus.

Amelia Elspeth

71 Grasmere Avenue, Farington, Leyland, England

