Author Bridges Gap Between Dementia Care And Compassion With Humor, Heart, And Faith In New Contemporary Novel Of An Unlikely Duo's Friendship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of LOSING YESTERDAYS

Charleston, SC, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2024, approximately 55 million people worldwide live with dementia. That number is expected to double by 2050. Dementia is hard to understand and care for-memory care takes a uniquely challenging toll.

So, how can we as a society learn to live with and love those affected by the disease?

Author Anthony T. Varesio hopes his new book, Losing Yesterdays, will provide some light in the darkness.

Within the pages of Losing Yesterdays, readers meet Steve, a successful entrepreneur, adventurer, and now a dementia patient, who forges an unlikely friendship with Anthony, a man who has wrestled with severe depression and addiction for most of his life. The unlikely duo's friendship remains a catalyst for so much more-including a fresh perspective on dementia care, emphasizing the power of faith, compassion, and humor.

“[I wrote this to be] an emotional story ... A story that will educate others on how to better love, care for, and manage their own Dementia journeys with loved ones, and a book that will offer hope in a hopeless situation through faith,” explained the author.

For adult children dealing with Dementia diagnoses of their parents, caretakers, contemporary fiction readers, and pastors, Losing Yesterdays is a must-read.

Losing Yesterdays is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Text>Barnes and . For more information about the author, please visit any of his/her social media platforms

Text>Facebook

About the Author:

Born in Manchester, Connecticut, Anthony T. Varesio has led an eclectic life. His diverse professional experience and innumerable personal interests have led him through a colorful life. Varesio has also endured a lifetime of depression and other afflictions, which brought him many trials and tribulations. Varesio's life changed dramatically when he discovered freedom from depression through his faith. Now residing in South Florida, he serves in various ministry capacities, effectively using his understanding of the human condition through his own life journey.

Media Contact: Anthony T. Varesio, ...

Available for interviews: Author, Anthony T. Varesio

Attachment

Text>Losing Yesterdays

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...