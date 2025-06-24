AGAT Unveils Free Personal Businessgpt AI Chatbot Powered By Local AI Models Running Within A Browser Extension

Unified Communications & Collaboration software provider

AGAT launches Personal BusinessGPT, a free, offline AI chatbot that runs in your browser, no internet, no cloud, no tracking. 100% private, secure.

- Yoav CrombieJERUSALEM, ISRAEL, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AGAT Software proudly announces the launch of BusinessGPT's Personal Local AI Chat-a free, privacy-first AI chatbot extension that runs directly in your browser without any internet connection or cloud processing. Powered by a locally embedded model, the chatbot processes all data on the user's device, ensuring complete data privacy with no need for internet access, external APIs, or cloud-based processing.The solution leverages modern browser capabilities to run AI models directly using JavaScript with near-native access to CPU and GPU resources. This breakthrough enables seamless, real-time interactions without compromising user privacy.Top Features of the Personal Local AI Chat:- Privacy-first Local AI: All prompts and responses are handled on your device. No data ever leaves your browser.- No cost, no sign-up: Unlimited usage-no fees, subscriptions, or sign-ups required.- One-Click Install: Quick and easy setup. No infrastructure or third-party tools needed.- Model Options: Choose from built-in models like Llama-1.2-1B, Hermes-2-3B, or Model-3-3B for tailored performance.- Works Offline – Use it anywhere, anytime, even without an internet connection.Benefits:- Boost Productivity: Summarize articles, write and edit content, generate code, plan trips, or get real-time insights-without ever switching tabs or going online.- Native Browser Experience: Works directly inside your browser without switching apps.- Offline Access: Use the chatbot even without an internet connection-ideal for travel, remote work, or high-security environments.Private AI, For EveryoneThe Personal Local AI Chat is designed for anyone who values privacy. It offers a fast, secure, and intuitive way to interact with AI-right from your browser. Whether you're summarizing content, generating ideas, or answering questions, all data stays on your device, ensuring complete confidentiality.Installation is effortless with a single click- easily installed in one click- No need for external infrastructure or platforms like Ollama.The extension is available completely free of charge, reflecting BusinessGPT's commitment to empowering individual productivity and offering a gateway into its broader enterprise-grade privacy solutions.Get the Free Extension Today – Start Chatting Offline with AI InstantlyDownload the Free Extension NowLearn more about BusinessGPT's Private AI solutions here or, visit the BusinessGPT website .About BusinessGPTDeveloped by AGAT Software, BusinessGPT is a privacy-first AI platform that powers secure, enterprise-grade generative AI solutions. Built with a commitment to data compliance, security, and offline performance, BusinessGPT is trusted by more than 25 Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

